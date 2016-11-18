Mere learning of the sastras, austere practices, meditation or gaining mastery over empirical knowledge cannot make one enlightened is the fundamental truth reiterated in the sacred texts. It is also explicit in their teachings that to attain the realised state of a jnani, the prime requisite is God’s grace as well as that of the guru, pointed out Sri Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

Parikshit is keen to gain salvation in the limited life span granted to him and listens to the narration of the Bhagavata Purana from the enlightened Suka with great devotion. Though Parikshit’s dire state, that is facing certain death in the span of seven days, is a unique one, it is also indicative of the human situation in a general way where all those born have to die at some point of time.

Human birth has an edge over other created species in providing a valuable opportunity to strive for something higher than mere enjoyment through the senses. The experiences in life continue through many births. None can predict the kind of birth one is destined to get for this depends on one’s way of life and the vasanas in one’s baggage. Birth is the result of individual karma, and karma induces vasana. Vasana in turn leads to karma. A lifetime spent without introspection of one’s true nature and purpose of life can be a costly lapse, depriving one of the chances to attain a better birth in the next janma.

The special rasa or appeal in the Bhagavata Purana is that of the experience of God that it transmits and this has a strong impact on the reader or listener. It highlights the value of Sat Sanga where one learns to transcend worldly pulls and turn one’s mind towards adhyatma matters. Gradually, God’s grace facilitates enlightenment.