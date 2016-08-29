Jnana or spiritual illumination alone can dispel ignorance, also known as the magic spell of Maya just as sun rise removes all darkness and reveals the presence of objects and beings around. For then, one is led from the unreal to the real, from darkness to light, and from mortality to immortality. Advaita Vedanta holds that the unique aspect of jnana is that it is a permanent quality in the atma, but it is submerged and hidden by layers of ignorance, pointed out Sri Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

It is said that ‘Maya makes it possible for the imagination to attribute different changes to the unchangeable.’ The classic example of how it is easy to believe a rope to be a snake when it is perceived in darkness or in inadequate light illustrates this postulate.

The surmise strengthens the deception that continues to haunt and is cleared either with the help of light or with the help of one who knows it to be only a harmless rope. Since there is difficulty in sifting the real from the unreal in the world of existence, this dilemma continues to influence the behaviour and attitude of people.

It so happens that each one believes in a certain thing to be something he recognises and understands; and then there arise contradictory views about the same thing and these too seem to be convincing and all these compounded leave one terribly confused and frightened.

Another example quoted to illustrate this lack of awareness is that of a man who removes his mala before ablutions and automatically wears it later. But he not only forgets this but is also not even aware of its presence on his neck and keeps searching for it in all places until he is told that it is already on him.