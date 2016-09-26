Varadaraja of Kanchi is a giver of boons and hence the name Varada, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. He gives without our having to ask Him. Vedanta Desika says that He gives everything that He has in His possession and yet His wealth remains undiminished.

In one of his verses, Tirumangai Azhvar refers to him as a precious gem that confers boons on us. He is like a priceless gem. But He is known for His simplicity. A gem may be precious, but it can be easily tied up in one’s garment. All it takes is a small knot to secure it. God is like such a gem. He is approachable and comes down to our level. ‘Ka’ means Brahma and Kanchipuram is so called because it was here that Brahma worshipped the Paramatma. Ayodhya, Mathura, Maya, Kasi, Kanchi, Avantika and Dwaraka are considered to be the seven pilgrim centres visiting which will grant a person mukti. Maya is the present day Haridwar and Avantika is the city of Ujjain. Kanchipuram is among the seven most holy places of pilgrimage. Varadaraja’s mercy towards His devotees is legendary. There used to be a devotee called Doddacharya, who lived in Sholingur. He used to visit Kanchipuram to witness Lord Varadaraja being taken on a procession mounted on Garuda. One year he was unable to go to the festival and the Lord appeared in Sholingur seated on Garuda so that Doddacharya could worship Him. Varadaraja, whose hand is in abhaya pose, is also called Hasti because He is One who gives. He appeared in the star Hasta and this too is a reason for the name Hasti. The Varadaraja icon appeared from the sacrificial fire and so He has scars on his face. He did not mind bearing the heat of fire, because His aim was to save us from the fire of samsara.