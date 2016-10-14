Those who seek moksha spurn worldly desires and spend time in meditation, said K. Sambandan in a discourse.

In Thirumurugatrupadai, Nakkeerar says that devotees of Lord Shanmukha look like skeletons because they have been fasting. Manickavachagar in his Thiruvachagam says that he has become like an insane person because of his inordinate love for Lord Siva. He cries for Him; he faints; he loses his balance, and rolls on the floor. Those who hear him are scared, and those who hear about his activities are amazed. He says he is like an elephant in musth, which will not allow the mahout to climb on to its back.

Even as Manickavachagar experienced such torment, the Lord infused his body with honey-like sweetness. The Lord, who is so difficult to comprehend, came to Manickavachagar, who says he holds the Lord like a gooseberry in the palm of his hand. He says he cannot describe what the Lord has done. All he knows is that he repeatedly tastes the nectarine sweetness of His mercy, but he does not experience satiation. How can anyone have enough of His mercy?

Vallalar in one of his verses also describes the Lord as a fruit and he too finds the experience of being in the presence of the Lord one that cannot be comprehended or described easily. Vallalar says, “This fruit [the Lord] has come to my hands. Will it go into the mouth? Will it slip down my throat easily, or will it pop out when I start hiccuping?” It is His grace that has infused life into Manickavachagar and has made his life worth living, the saint exclaims. He is One who is not even understood by Brahma. That being the case, His approachability where Manickavachagar is concerned fills the saint with wonder and leaves him speechless.