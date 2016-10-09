The guru-sishya parampara is a powerful link to keep the generations of posterity connected to the spiritual tradition. The sishya tries to imbibe the teachings of the acharya by assiduous study and dedicated striving.

But it is seen that inexplicable are the ways in which devotion, yearning to get initiated, and transmission of jnana, etc, take root in the consciousness of disciples, pointed out Sri M. V. Anantapadmanabhachariar in a discourse. Though Alavandar and Ramanuja did not meet, the Visishtadvaita philosophy that Alavandar had consolidated found in Ramanuja a most capable sishya who could establish it firmly on a strong footing.

Likewise, though separated from Ramanuja by a gap of 250 years, Vedanta Desika is steeped in Ramanuja bhakti and he attributes all his knowledge and devotion to this acharya. His reverence and admiration for Ramanuja, whom he often refers to as Yatiraja, finds excellent expression in his work Yatiraja Saptati. It is the tribute of a disciple to his acharya, by whom he was inspired and initiated into the vast ocean of Vaishnava tradition. As if to make up for not having the privilege of direct discipleship with Ramanuja, he creates a situation in his play Sankalpa Suryodhaya, in which he takes up the role of a disciple to the illustrious Ramanuja.

In the hymn Gopala Vimsati, he sings in ecstasy about the effulgent form of Krishna. He seems to wonder how this captivating form of the Lord got indelibly etched in his heart. He attributes this undying love for the Lord as the grace of the Ramanuja’s upadesa, which has not only inculcated sastra jnana but also bhakti which gives mukti. Sastra knowledge fails in its purpose if it does not generate true devotion and God experience.