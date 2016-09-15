Reads like the original

TJS George’s MS: A Life in Music has been translated into Kannada and is just as good

SUSWARALAKSHMI SUBBULAKSHMI

Kannada translation of T.J.S. George’s MS-Life in Music,

Translated into Kannada by B.S.Jayaprakash Narayana, IBH, Rs. 400

Writing a biography of the unique phenomenon called M.S. Subbulakshmi is not only challenging but also risky because the attempt involves a very close reading of histories of music, dance, cinema, theatre and other cultural forms that dominated Southern India over a century. It also includes various personal and professional issues that were involved in the making of the exceptional artist. TJS George has made an earnest attempt to reconstruct the musical life of MS in the complex social, cultural, and political milieu of India. B.S. Jayaprakash Narayana has brought the work to Kannada with all the devotion and sincerity that the effort demands. The Kannada book reads so original that it is difficult to believe that it is a translation. With the dense discussions in the text on the development of MS’s music, the reading experience in Kannada is one of sheer exaltation.

It is to be noted that both George and Jayaprakash are journalists by profession. This aspect is both the strength and the weakness of both the original and the translated work. The main strength of the book is its extreme readability. The book offers an extensive view of blossoming of MS into a matured classical singer hand in hand with the development of Carnatic music during the most of part of twentieth century. The extensive research that must have gone into the making of the book is commendable. But, in spite of all these, the book seems to be biased and totally insensitive to some of the complex private, personal and even confidential issues. Yet, since the sources of oral information are rarely mentioned and hardly authenticated, the legitimacy of some of the details are questionable. One example is the discussion on the treatment meted out by Sadashivam to GNB to put the latter down in the eyes of public. This is when he was acting in the former’s film Shakuntalai (pairing with MS) and subsequent reluctance of GNB to marry MS. The source cited is some unknown close relative of GNB. Questions like, who is this ‘close relative of GNB?’ and how acceptable is this view on something that has happened over 70 years ago, are plausible outcomes of such a narrative.

Some of the inferences that emerge out of what is presented as facts are either too naive or distantly connected. While the author’s understanding of Carnatic classical music is impeccable, the conclusions that are drawn are from the ‘commonsensical’ assumptions on classical music. Why did MS always choose only devotional compositions like Bhajans and Dasara padas instead of romantic compositions like Javalis and Padams? Isn’t Shrungara rasa as important as Bhakthi rasa? These are very valid observations. But then doesn’t the Venkateshwara Suprabatham, which is rendered so beautifully by MS, contains erotic lines?

Discussion on some of the vital issues pertaining to Indian classical music in general and MS’s music in particular is taken up in the chapter, “Siddanthavaagi Belada Bhakti /Bhakti as Ideology”. This is perhaps the best chapter of the book. Why is Sahitya so central to Carnatic music and why is it so blended with Bhakti? Could we think of Carnatic music sans Gods? How has Hindustani classical music been able to overcome the problem of centrality of Sahitya? What are the basic differences between the two forms of Indian music? The observations made here are most crucial and relevant to arrive at a theory of Carnatic music, but the conclusions are either too simplistic or too general.

With all its problems, the book offers a particular kind of representation of MS’s music which is very valuable but demands further examination. The index provided in the English original is of great help for researchers, but is absent in the translation. The attractions of the book/s include rare photographs of MS and her associates and the epigraph to each chapter.