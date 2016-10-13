Readers write in their top five films

Samson and Delilah

It’s the story of two Australian 14-year-olds, who steal a car and escape to Alice Springs. Soon, they discover that life outside their isolated indigenous tribal settlement can be cruel. Hungry and rejected, they discover the true definition of unconditional love through their relationship.

Theeb

This coming-of-age-story is set in the Arabian Desert. The film follows Theeb, a young Bedouin boy, and his elder brother as they make a perilous journey to guide a British officer to his secret destination. If Theeb is to survive, he must quickly learn about adulthood, trust and betrayal.

Yavanika

A mystery thriller structured around the backstage drama of a touring drama group. Through this film, the director-cum-screen writer K.G George revolutionalised Malayalam cinema with his aesthetic and psychological viewpoints.

The Lunchbox

A moving and muted love story. Ila’s lunch box to her husband is mistakenly delivered to a lonely man, Saajan. Later, a series of lunch box notes exchanged between Saajan and Ila become little confessions about their loneliness, memories, regrets, fear and even small joys.

Hachiko, A Dog’s Story

A true story about a Professor and his dog, Hachiko. Every day the dog accompanies the professor to the train station. But one day the professor had a stroke while teaching and dies. For the next nine years Hachiko returned to the station where he last saw his friend.

R. Santosh Babu

Nooranad, Alappuzha

