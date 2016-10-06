Readers send in their top five films

Dil Chahta Hai

A coming-of-age film about friendship and love. It even inspired many to pack their bags and leave for Goa, and many others to pursue a filmmaking career.

Iruvar

The film had many legends coming together. It had great dialogues, music, cinematography and acting. A masterpiece, which was loosely based on some politicians and actors in Tamil Nadu, created quite a stir during its release.

Sukrutham

An unusual story woven with all human emotions. It had the blend of top-notch acting, dialogues, music and direction.

The Spotlight

A spectacularly shot movie based on true events. It shows the dedication and hardwork put in by the reporters to bring out the scandal. Big thumbs up for having the courage to make a movie like this.

Talvar

A film which stays with you and frustrates you days after watching it. Depicts a sensational murder story which stayed in the news for long. Detailed scripting and a terrific Irfan Khan make this film a definite watch.

Shaveen E.V., Thrissur

