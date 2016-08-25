Reaching out

DAG Modern intends to create awareness about Indian art and its legacy.

DAG Modern, India’s largest private art institution, has recently announced moving to a new sphere of business, namely auctions. Currently engaged in exhibitions and participation in art fairs it ends to conduct four to five auctions annually with the first one having been held at New Delhi’s Imperial Hotel recently. This auction featured 70 works of Indian art by 65 artists . Spanning 100 years, the works ranged from the Early Bengal style from the 19th Century featuring a fierce Kali astride Shiva, to the most cutting edge modernist expression from late 20th Century. “We want to create familiarity about senior and respected master artists by introducing them to buyers at auction houses. It is the perfect way to preserve their legacy,” said Ashish Anand, MD and CEO of DAG Modern.

The DAG offers to provide works of quality and repute with impeccable provenances from their own collection at attractive prices without the addition of a buyer’s premium. It offers artworks from as less as one lakh to over a crore rupees.

The Indian art market is currently a minuscule part of the international art market with a percentage share of less than 0.5 per cent. By exposing more people to high quality art, DAO believes that it will lead to a growth in the country’s art market. DAG Modern intends to hold travelling previews in major as well as tier two cities with the aim to increase domestic appetite for art.