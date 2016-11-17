Gayatri Chandrashekhar has been passionate about dance since childhood. She runs the Nrutya School of Art and also supports children who cannot afford dance

There are many who argue that art is for art’s sake alone. But there are a few who believe in propagating art by nurturing students and also ensuring a future for the arts by awakening the artistic sensibilities of viewers. Gayatri Chandrasekhar (Venkataraman) belongs to the second stream.

Born into a Tamilian family and living in Chennai has its own advantages to those who wish to pursue classical dance or music and Gayatri was no exception. Trained in Vazhavoor bani by none other than Kalaimamani K.J. Sarasa, she was on stage by the time she turned 12 with her arangetram. And there was no looking back for the next two decades. Her passion made her perfect, her perfection projected her talent to the world. Awards and accolades followed. She is an ‘A’ grade artiste of Chennai Doordarshan and has performed in all prestigious sabhas winning the Academy’s ‘Spirit of youth award’ and MGR award for the best Bharatanatyam dancer among other things. “I had many shows abroad . The going was so good, I was given the prime slots in December Marghazi season; I was establishing myself as a dancer of calibre when I had to get married and move to the US with my husband. I had no choice but to shift into the lower gear as far as my performances were concerned. Though I never took a total break from dance as such, but marriage and kids had to have their time and I’m a little outdated in this aspect, I admit,” says Gayatri in all earnestness.

Today, with a comfortable life in Bangalore and two teenaged children, Gayatri has turned her focus on teaching through her ‘Nrutya School of Art’ apart from continuing with her stage performances. “There are around 50 students learning under me,” she says adding, “but my sight has turned towards those aspirants who are talented and passionate about classical dance but unable to afford a performance since dance is financially intensive. I have a trust from where I would like to finance those who are not privileged to go on stage. Already, I have around seven children with me. I also take classes at a charity home here in Koramangala and I’m actively involved in Rotary projects too.”

She is not in the rat-race for opportunities to showcase her talent, though she admits her feet spontaneously respond to any rhythm! “If I as much as hear a rhythmic beat somewhere, it ignites my passion to dance; it’s as simple as that.”

No regrets that a family life has taken off a major chunk of her prime years in dance? “I belong to the old school. Family first, personal choice next. There was a time when my mother used to brainwash me that if I happen to get a very good alliance but one that is not oriented towards dance, I should be able to give it up completely and happily settle down to life. Luckily, it was not so and today, I’m happy that I was able to balance the two. Personal happiness and support goes a long way in the making of an artiste; success in career is not complete if there is no family of your own on whom you can always bank during bad weather. This is how I view life,” she signs off.