Model-actor Freddy Daruwala whose role as the villain in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Holiday” won him handsome praise is all set to move in full steam. He has currently three films with him, “Umeed”, “Commando 2” and “Force 2” in which he essays positive roles. He wishes to be in projects of Sanjay Leela Bansali, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap in future as he adores the way they work.

In an interaction, Freddy talks about his new films, his friendship with John Abraham and how his surname is beneficial.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in “Umeed”, “Commando 2” and “Force 2”

In “Umeed”, I play the role of a protagonist who is a no-nonsense lawyer and an integral part of the narrative. It is a challenging role as the character is a serious one. I prepared for this role by watching several films featuring actors who have played lawyers brilliantly. I also attended several court proceedings and spoke to lawyers outside the courtroom to prepare well for this small but beautiful content driven film.

“Commando 2” is a film with lots of action in which I play a short and mysterious role but the charscter forms the essence of the film and creates great impact. I play the lead antagonist in the film who later becomes a protagonist. As for “Force 2”, it is a story-driven movie in which I am doing a special appearance. The role is interesting and exciting and changes the whole dynamics of the film. I can’t reveal more than that for now.

Tell us about switching from modelling to acting

While modelling I was not satisfied and realised that there is something more in me that I actually wanted to explore. I used to do theatre and acting when I was in Surat, my home town. To see whether I could be an actor in Mumbai I enrolled myself in an acting school, did theatre and took workshops. After some time I started analysing films. The more I explored the more I learned about acting. It is this interest made be an actor and then I realised that I should leave modelling and move to acting.

How do you people react to your surname Daruwala?

It is a both a unique and interesting name. I think I make the best of the friends with my name because when I introduce myself as Daruwala people suddenly become good friends. Even in night during police patrolling, when they come to know my name they make fun saying ‘daruwala ho sir, pee kar nahi aye sir, kya baat hai'. I think it is something very unique and fancy so nobody forgets my name.

The whole industry knows me as Freddy now because when I started as a model I called myself Freddy. People do sometimes have pre-conceived notions about me on knowing my name and my modelling background but on talking to me they realise that I am just another person like them.

Tell us something about bonding with John Abraham.

I share a number of common things with John. We are both half-Parsis (half babas) and started our career as models. We are fitness freaks and love motorcycle to death. Also, we like the same sportsperson Valentino Rossi and love eating but still can’t because of our fitness regime. Being Parsi, we both speak tuta phuta Gujarati and have fun with each other.

Do you think audience will like you in a positive role after making an impact in negative shades?

According to me, it does not depend on positive or negative role. The gap between positive and negative has come down now. I think people loved me in ‘Holiday’, especially girls. I never thought that I will get female fan following after doing a negative role. So, what is important is playing your role correctly and doing full justice to it. So, I am not afraid of doing a positive or negative character. I will take a role which I feel I can do full justice to and which will give me chance to show my acting skills.