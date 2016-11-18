Playing counsellor

Actor Satish Sharma talks about his latest assigment: a reality show which deals with marriage

Actor Satish Sharma is now using his experience on television to act as a mediator to estranged married couples.

Rather than theatrics, he is playing the role of a counsellor on “Aji Sunte Ho” on Zee TV. “The show’s message to couples is that they should live life happily,” says Satish.

Satish, known for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Nayee Ummed:Roshni, has Pranauti Pradhan as his co-partner.

Excerpts from an interview:

What is the uniqueness of “Aji Sunte Ho”?

The concept of ‘Aji Sunte ho’ is totally different from other reality shows. It is a fun based show that celebrates the married life of all couples. Moreover, there is no presence of any celebrity so that is why it is unique from other shows.

Tell us about the concept.

Two or three real life married couples participate in the show. They would be sharing their bickering with the host i.e. Mr. Sharma and Mrs. Sharma. The host will resolve their issues by holding a series of games.

We have also introduced a new factor in the show which is called as Aathvaan Vachan. As you all must be familiar with Saath vachan (Seven vows) in the marriage where every groom and bride exchange promises that are meant to be followed throughout life. The Aathvaan vachan is a part of a game in which the person has to promise the spouse to shun one irritating habit.

Share some examples of Aathvaan vachan

There are many examples in the show which every married Indian couple can relate to. We came across various instances in which couples have various demands. For example, a wife complains about his husband’s bad habit of watching TV continuously. So in the eighth promise, the husband will take a pledge of cutting down on the hours of watching TV.

Most wives get irritated by the fact that their husbands are lazy or forget important dates like birthdays and anniversaries. Husbands usually gets pacified when the wives who are constantly on phone or glued to TV serials promise to control their habit.

What is the most loving and challenging part about this character?

Mr. and Mrs. Sharma are the most compatible and perfect couple who always like to entertain their guests with fun-based games. When it comes to helping the participants in solving their daily life bickers, both the characters come out with the best solution.

The most challenging part was to provide comfort to the participants so that they can openly share their problems on- camera.

What do you prefer – comedy or negative roles?

(Chuckles) Honestly, being an actor, I should experiment with every genre.

Here I am working more like a psychologist to the married couples and the experience will definitely add to my characters. I am also excited because I am the leading the show. So, I feel that this is the highest point of my life.