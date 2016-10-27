Sudha Ragunathan talks about reliving the M.S. magic during her recent concert tour of America and performing at the UN. Geetha Venkataramanan listens in.

‘It was a beautiful experience, once-in-a-lifetime kind,” exults Sudha Ragunathan, referring to her concert for the United Nations in New York. Her tour of the U.S. itself was an overwhelming success with people gathering to listen to one of the most famous voices of Carnatic music.

“The magic of M.S. was so visible, wherever I performed,” says Sudha. It was a commemoration of the Nightingale’s centenary and fund-raiser for Sankara Nethralaya. Except the one-hour performance, which the U.N. hosted in style, the trip was dedicated to this mission, which took her to six places, where she presented full-fledged concerts.

Was she surprised that she, an MLV disciple, was chosen for an M.S. retro?

“Yes, I was a little surprised but extremely happy.”

Did it involve any unlearning?

“Not really,” says Sudha. “I had to get the bhava and intonation perfect. So it was nothing but M.S. for three months... through ipod, ipad, laptop, phone, etc. Through sleep and waking hours it was her divine voice that was resonating in my mind.” So much so that she refrained from indulging in distractions during the tour. “I preferred to stay indoors listening to M.S.’s songs, almost like meditation.”

Sangita Kalanidhi... Padma Bhushan and the U.N. invitation half a century after M.S. performed... what next? “Yes, I’m contemplating too,” says Sudha. “Sabha hopping, endless kutcheris, globe-trotting... an inner voice says my calling is beyond all this. Samudaya is doing good work but I should contribute something more for posterity,” she muses. “It may not happen overnight but again I’m sure the guiding light will come.”

The MLV mantle fell on her, naturally, but there is no sign of succession. What could be the reason? “I do have disciples with potential but the time has not come, I guess...” After a pause, she speaks. “You know, my guru never actually taught. One had to be with her, listen to her and learn. I accompanied her but during the 13-year tutelage, my guru was not present in any of my concerts.” But MLV was clear that Sudha should marry a man, whose family should support her talent.

“Yes. The initial years, however, were not easy,” laughs Sudha. “My in-laws certainly did not discourage me from performing but they were not prepared for a daughter-in-law, who was constantly in her teacher’s company and running off to concerts. If MLV Amma had a kutcheri at 7 p.m., I would be with her from 4.

“This involved travelling and my concerts were there too. I had to virtually declare that music was my first priority. A bright student, I had altered my academic course to accommodate my singing. With a guru of MLV’s stature, no way I was going to compromise. So it was definitely not a cakewalk.”

After a pensive moment, she continues: “I had God’s grace too. I often look back and wonder about all those young girls, no less talented, who along with me took part in competitions. Where are they now? What happened to them? Were their priorities different? Did they yield to family pressures? I’m lucky that way...”

The blessings of Baba... “Yes, he is with me, a strength I rely on, during crisis, challenge, joy, sorrow...”

Her genius notwithstanding, MLV is not celebrated the way M.S. has been. What does Sudha have to say about that?

“It is a well-known fact that MLV’s vidwat and contribution have not been recognised enough. She has ardent admirers all over the world. Her 90th birth anniversary is approaching and a fitting tribute should be paid. I owe her everything. I was touched when someone during the U.N. event mentioned that it was my guru’s blessings that put me there.”

Of course, the conversation leads to the Season, barely two months away. “It’ll be business as usual,” smiles Sudha. “I’m careful with my diet, etc., to keep my voice in condition.” Has she scaled down the number? “Well, I have tried. The problem is that I can’t say ‘No.’ So many of them gave me platform in my formative years and I can’t decline their invitations,” she explains.

Close on the heels of the Season comes the Tiruvaiyaru Aradhana, which Sudha does not miss. And there is the Australia-New Zealand tour that will see her perform in a musical confluence.

Peace tunes

The day she performed at the U.N., October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, also was the International Day of Non-violence. The U.N. had decided to release a stamp in honour of M.S., which came as the icing on the cake. Sudha’s agenda, therefore included ‘Santi Nilava Vendum,’ M.S’s prayer for peace. In her brief speech Sudha quoted Martin Luther King (Jr), “Darkness cannot drive away darkness, only light can do that; hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that...”

Apart from the singing, there were minute things to be observed, remembered and executed, all of which made the occasion both challenging and exciting, she recalls.

On Inclusive music...

Sudha is happy that she was accompanied by the same team that supported M.S. during that historic concert. “It was great that Sriramkumar and Prasad were available. For ganjira the natural choice was Anirudh Athreya, whose grandfather was Nagarajan. With his morsing, Mr. Raman lent that special touch for a diverse audience,” explains Sudha.

Having heard music of all genres across the globe and musicians of different hues, what according to Sudha would be inclusive music?

“Ah, trying to trap me?” laughs Sudha and answers after a thoughtful moment.

“Inclusive music is that which touches everyone... no barriers or boundaries. Carnatic music can blend with music of any nation. We, as artists learn a lot from such collaborations. I have been part of groups that created world music. The one in Germany, for instance had eight singers from India, three from Madagascar, Mali, Switzerland and the U.S. In the other project for which I went to France, the group had artists from Africa and Iran. We even presented a Tiruppugazh verse in a tricky rhythm cycle.”