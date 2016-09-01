Chitravina Ravikiran conveyed the mood of the compositions through well-structured phrases

The evening session at the recent Svanubhava festival in Kalakshetra featured Chitravina N. Ravikiran. It was a concert without frills, but replete with melodious presentations.

A sringara bhava-laden Thodi padam was memorable as a penultimate showcase before a lilting Gowla ragamalika tillana including Purva Gowla, Ritigowla and so on. It reminded one of Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s several compositions in Gowla ragas in praise of goddess Nilotpalambika.

A javali in Malayalam composed by Swati Tirunal in Kalyani added sparkle to the session.

Central to Ravikiran's concert was a joyous Khamas raga alapana, which served as an opportunity to showcase his single stroke spell-binding phrases.

The artist played a beautiful ‘Brochevarevarura,’ by Vasudevachar. This was appropriate for playful nadai variations in the anupallavi with beautiful gati variations in the kalpanaswara as well. Such intellectual handling of this popular song is rare. Violinist Nagai Sriram gave a good account of Khamas.

Ravikiran began the concert with the Vasantha raga varnam.

He brought poise to this familiar varnam by presenting it in one kalam. He then played Papanasam Sivan's ‘Kaa Vaa Vaa’ in Varali. In the swaraprasthara that followed, Ravikiran dwelt on the sadja seeking several muthaipus ending on that note before entering sarvalagu sowkya prayoga.

Speaking of sowkya bhava, for this kind of mood, what can equal Syama Sastri’s swarajati ‘Amba Kamakshi?’ A sublime rendition of this Bhairavi piece brought out the composer's genius in placing progressive charanams beginning with ‘Saarinisari,’ and thus completing the gamut of the arohana. Also, the words of the charanams are full of bhakti bhava. Ravikiran did right in bringing out the essence of this mood in a perfect rendition.

Neyveli Narayanan (mridangam) and K. V. Gopalakrishnan (ganjira) provided able support.