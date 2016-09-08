Vishnudev Namboothiri delighted his audience in Kochi with his musicality.

Vishnudev Namboothiri could easily make his presence felt in Carnatic music circuits in South India with his win in a celebrated television music competition and also by being the protégé of legendary guru P.S. Narayanaswamy.

Vishnudev’s Carnatic vocal concert at Mattanchery vouched for his intuitiveness and creativity and also brought together a team of stalwart musicians. Begada varnam gave way to Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s ‘Srimahaganapathiravathumam’ in Gowla ragam. He could infuse variety in the chittaswaram that he sang in two speeds. Vishnudev diffuses the Kharaharapriya alaapana with special touches and flourishes.

Violinist Trivandrum Sampath and mridangam artiste Njanjil Arul went beyond their supporting roles in presenting a consummate musical expression that was true to their artistry. In Tyagaraja’s ‘Ramaneesamanamevaru’, even in the second speed of the niraval ‘Paluku paluku lagutene’, the vocalist could bring in a freshness and variety, a feat he continued in the first kala swaras that went on pleasant, unexpected lines. Vishnudev made splendid imaginative forays in the second speed swaras that were swift and dazzling. The brisk swaras in ‘Bantureetikoluvu’ in Hamsanadam were equally thrilling and were complemented well by Sampath, who matched up with the energy level of the vocalist at every point, a trait missing in many a violinist.

Long tortuous sancharas that were sung with good breath control made the vocalist’s Todi alaapana enjoyable; he took care not to repeat the linking phrases. The gripping usages and sancharas gave a fullness to the elaboration.

It delighted one and all in the audience when the vocalist ventured into the much loved, rarely sung swarajathi of Syama Sastri, ‘Rave Himagirikumari’. Long swara cycles of reducing numbers were ornately sung.

As Arul elevated the level of the concert in the tani with rhythmic combinations of varying speeds and gaits, the icing on the cake was his ‘konnakol’, high-decibel vocal enunciation of the jathis. Vazhapally Krishnakumar, on the ghatam, left no stone unturned to keep up with the veteran mridangam player in Arul.

The concluding songs were ‘Alarshara parithapam’ (Surutti), ‘Adum chidambaramo’ (Behag), ‘Sagarashayana vibho’ (Bageshri) and ‘Sapashyat Kausalya Vishnu’ (Jonpuri).

The programme was organised by Gosri Gana Sabha in Mattanchery, Kochi.