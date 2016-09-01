‘Thaenkinnam’ revives the melodies of yesteryear films

It’s a given that no entertainment channel can survive without beaming topical cinema-driven content. Hence it’s heartening to find Tamil channels dedicated exclusively to melodies and movies of the past – Jaya Max, Sun Life and Murasu to name a few. Though not in this ilk, Jaya TV draws attention by offering programmes for those with a penchant for films of an era gone by, alongside current film-based shows. The juxtaposition is appreciable.

One such is the week-days show, ‘Thaenkinnam’ (the creative aspect credited to Sudhangan) in various formats. Among them is ‘Sirappu Thaenkinnam,’ offered by erstwhile celebrities of tinsel town. Generally these shows have the presenters talking about their favourite numbers and sharing their experiences at shooting spots. But a recent special edition of ‘Thaenkinnam’ stood apart for two reasons. Presented by well-known eye surgeon Dr. Vijay Shankar, the show ran for two consecutive weeks. The occasion was his father, actor Jaishankar’s 78th birth anniversary (July 3).

The first week had the doctor giving us glimpses of Jaishankar’s generosity and geniality (traits which were lauded by many even when the actor was alive) and about Jaishankar, the dad. At the end of the one-hour show, which he rounded off saying that he would catch up again the following week, I wondered what more he would have to say. Imagine my surprise when the second week was an eye-opener literally! Sandwiched between songs that inspired him (this time not altogether from his dad’s films) were Vijay Shankar’s significant bytes on the importance of eye care, health care and eye donation. Lively and conversational throughout, the shows provided a sumptuous fare.

Though the Listener’s Choice segment and the session on tidbits about the films and sequences telecast have other anchors, T.M. Sridevi who has been on the show for quite a while plays a trump every time. Her clear diction, expressive eyes and appealing visage are attributes that further enhance the ‘Thaenkinnam’ shows. All the presenters are in traditional attire that goes well with the mood and content of the programme. The only factor that irks a little is Sridevi’s choice of saris. Only if they were less garish and more age-appropriate.

The ‘Thaenkinnam’ cluster on Jaya could be a treat for the Chief Minister herself, if she finds time to catch up with it.