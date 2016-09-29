The image I have of my father is of a handsome and well-dressed man. He had thick, curly hair and used to wear only terylene/nylon shirts, which were easy to wash and dry.

My schoolmates used to make me feel proud by saying that my father did not look like a musician with a kudumi (tuft), but appeared quite modern. My grandfather was a priest, and appa during his teens was a rebel and refused to wear kadukkans (earrings) and have long hair.

In 1960s my father was invited for the first time to the U.S. to teach Indian music. He along with mridangam artist T. Ranganathan (brother of Bharatanatyam legend T. Balasaraswathi and flautist T. Viswanathan) were the very first Carnatic musicians to be invited to teach in the U.S. by Dr. Robert Brown. Due to the cold weather, he was requested to wear suits. So he had them tailored. I remember looking at him in awe when he wore those suits.

In those days going abroad was not common. After teaching at Wesleyan and a few other universities for 18 months, the day he returned to his home in Thiruvallikeni, he got into a dhoti. His simplicity and humbleness were extremely endearing. And he remained so, as his best friend Kitta sir would say, even after his visit to America.

Appa shared with us his experiences in the U.S. — of watching the first landing on the moon, playing veena at the prestigious United Nations in a dhoti and angavastram and meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Every time I speak to my younger brother Thyagarajan (Raju), I hear a new story about my father’s visits to different places. One such was for an event in Madurai, where after Mr. S. Satyamurty spoke, my father was invited to address the gathering. Raju had accompanied him and wondered what my father would talk about politics. But he surprised my brother and others present with his speech. Appa had the ability to absorb everything he read. When reading, he would be totally engrossed. Once when travelling by train, he was sitting by the window and reading. It began to rain and he did not realise that he was wet.

Many of his qualities were worth emulating. He was a tough role model.

More about my journey with him in the next column. Adieu for now...