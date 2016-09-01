Arun Kashalkar showcased the features of Agra gharanaa in his concert at the Svanubhava Festival

An enthusiastic crowd of young and old greeted Mumbai-based Hindustani vocalist Pandit Arun Kashalkar at Kalakshetra recently, as he began a morning of glorious music. Several musicians of the Agra Gharana have ruled the stage; one such is Pandit Kashalkar. His is a pristine and polished style of music.

The Agra gharana has the unique tradition of beginning khayal performances with the ‘nom tom’ alaap. And Kashalkar, trained under several gurus, including his father, impressed with his full-throatedvoice in the ‘nom tom’ alaap.

Two morning raags that were lined up, set the mood for the day. The first was Lachari Todi and the vocalist used every phrase to bring out its mood in the nom tom session using ghamak and meend (glide) in his interpretation.

He followed this with a bada khayal, singing each line with an eye on powerful ornamentation of Lachari Todi that has two gandhars and two dhaivats. The soft glide from one gandhar to the next was a thing of beauty. He beautifully embellished the words ‘Ab tose na bolungi’ with swaras. The soft-spoken Panditji in a conversation backstage revealed it is the Agra gharana style to lend such touches.

He sang the second piece in raag Pancham, Explaining the reason for emphasising on the line ‘Aaye piya more mandir’ in the khayal ‘Aaj jaage more baag’, he said it conveyed the excitement of the gopi who feels her house turns into a temple when Krishna enters it.

In a question-answer session after the concert, Pandit Kashalkar revealed that the second piece, ‘Aaj jaage’ was his composition. “My guru Babanraoji (Haldankar) composed under the name of ‘Rasapiya’ while I compose under the name, ‘Rasdas’ as a pranam to my guru,” he said to thundering applause. He has also brought out his compositions in the form of a book.

He was accompanied by Vyasmurti Katti (harmonium) and Praveen Karkare (tabla).