Tribute to M.S. Subbulakshmi and Rukmini Arundale on September 17 at Kalakshetra

JustUs Repertory in collaboration with Kalakshetra presents ‘Miradasi’ that describes the journey of the mystic poet, on Sept. 17 (6.15 p.m.) at Rukmini Arangham. The production pays tribute to M.S. and Rukmini Devi Arundale (80th year of Kalakshetra’s founding). With music direction, narration and script by Gowri Ramnarayan, it features Savita Narasimhan, Nisha Rajagopalan, Amritha Murali, Vignesh Ishwar, Easwar Ramakrishnan and Vishnu Vijay. Sai Shravanam has helmed the recording besides playing the tabla.

The M.S. bhajans in ‘Miradasi’ were composed mainly by musician and mathematician Dilip Kumar Roy. Pt. Falguni Mitra composed the music for Rukmini Devi’s ‘Mira of Mewar’. Old students Rajamani (Jaipur), Anjali Mehr (Baroda) and Prof Srinivasa Rao and M.S. also contributed compositions. The Raidas songs (Jaoon tore, ‘Kamal lochan’) came from Rukmini Devi's sister Visalakshi and Dr. Padmasini.

‘Miradasi’ also includes brief dance sequences by Prof A. Janardhanan, who danced in ‘Mira of Mewar’ and Priyadarsini Govind, director, Kalakshetra. Haripadman (faculty, Kalakshetra) has choreographed a piece with students.