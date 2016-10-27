Tabla artist Pt. Subhankar Banerjee talks about what spurs his rhythm journey.

An accomplished tabla player, Pt. Subhankar Banerjee, has accompanied stalwarts such as Pt. Ravi Shankar, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, M. Balamuralikrishna and Ustad Rashid Khan. His solo performances are emblematic of his catholicity as an artist exposed to and enriched by various genres. He recently turned 50 and talks about his experiments with rhythm. Excerpts from an interview.

You started playing at the age of five. Any reflections on the journey?

I am fortunate that my gurus, parents, and friends have stood by me through trying times. I neither hail from a family of musicians nor were my gurus big names. So the going wasn’t easy. The the joy of creating music, however, is unexplainable. It is gratifying when listeners approach me after a concert to express their delight. That I have been the source of some comfort feels good.

You grew up surrounded by maestros such as Anindo Chatterjee, Swapan Chaudhuri, Kumar Bose and Zakir Hussain. How did you create your signature style?

(Laughs). In a recent documentary made on my life, these legends you mentioned have echoed your observation. It was never a conscious decision to create a distinct style.

I have performed some experiments without breaking away from the system. I have often interpreted the phrases differently and received appreciation for doing that which further strengthened my creative pursuit . Since childhood, I was exposed to all kinds of music – from Bengali folk, film music to the most complex of bandishes. The music I play is an amalgam of my experiences and collective influences. I also diligently follow an artist’s work before performing with him. In fact, I studied Birju Maharaj for a long time. I think as an accompanying artist, I should be able to gauge his next move.

Whom do you consider a competition?

I just want to play better than my last concert. Once you acquire a perspective on music and know what you wish to accomplish through it, competition is immaterial. You are not playing to prove a point. Instead, your performance is a quest to achieve that elusive entity called perfection. I am constantly trying to present better thoughts and introduce new ideas. My contemporaries are remarkable musicians and I also learn from some of my juniors. I would much rather analyse the good aspects and disregard the not-so-good.

You have performed with many classical legends. Are you selective about whom you accompany now?

I play with good musicians. Does that make me selective? The legendary status has never been the criteria for choosing a concert or an artist to perform with. I have shared the stage with young musicians because I admire their music. I have never played concerts for professional benefits alone. Music is the sole deciding criteria.

How do you view the trend of musicians organising concerts?

If quality music is presented and performed why should we worry? In fact, musicians can play a big role by organising concerts to create future audiences. I run an annual activity for my students called Rhythm Club. Some of my senior students perform. We have to create avenues for the youth to perform. Stage dynamics is part of the training. If musicians can create such opportunities, nothing like it. But quality should not be compromised.

Is the tabla player still an accompanying artist?

Here, you are talking about a certain perception which in my opinion, has undergone a significant change. The tabla artist is no longer seated behind the vocalist or instrumentalist he is accompanying. Gone are those days. Audience expects equal craftsmanship from the tabla player.

In fact, it is a dialogue, a collaboration of sorts, an ongoing exchange between two creative artists during the performance. It is an act of cooperation and not subjugation.

What do you still want to achieve?

Lots. I want to play like my illustrious seniors. I want to see the success of my children and students, and I also want music education to be an integral part of academic curriculum across the country. Perhaps there will be a day when defending your choice of a career in music over other recognised lucrative options will not be necessary.