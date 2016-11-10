Dedicated to the fans across the globe, the MS Subbulakshmi award 2016 is an event that celebrates her memory. An apt platform for young Carnatic vocalists, it is hosted by The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma.

Applications were invited from all around the country and participants were short-listed region-wise by eminent judges. The regional finals were held in Kochi (for Kerala applicants), Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Mumbai ( rest of India), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The winners of these rounds will compete in the grand finale for the ‘Voice of the Year 2016’ on November 13, 6 p.m., at The Music Academy, Chennai.

The finalists are Dharini Veeraraghavan (Western Region), R. Karthik (Tamil Nadu), K. S. Harisankar (Kerala), Sriram Sastry (Karnataka) and Tejas Mallela (AP and Telangana).

The judges are: Karaikudi Mani, O. S. Arun, S. Rajeswari; Rajkumar Bharathi and K. Krishnakumar.

