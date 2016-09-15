The fifth edition of The Hindu Saregama 2016 Award to encourage and reward young talent in Carnatic music beckons aspirants to participate in a contest that has no geographical boundaries. Global in its sweep, the search will identify a vocalist, who will be presented with the coveted trophy. The winner also gets the opportunity to record an album with Saregama.

The call for entries begins today, September 16, M.S.’s birth centenary. Participants should record their voice and courier the CD/email. The sample should not exceed 15 minutes.

Five short listed candidates will perform in the regional rounds and the selected regional winners will participate in the grand finale in Chennai. The regional rounds will be held at Coimbatore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai

Important info

Age: 18-26 years

Deadline to send the samples: October 4.

CD along with details of name, age, address, contact numbers (landline and mobile) and email address should be sent to: M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, C/o Saregama India Limited, Kasi Arcade, 3rd Floor No. 116, Theyagaraya Road, T. Nagar, Chennai

Regional rounds

Coimbatore: Oct 9, Nani Palkiwala Auditorium.

Kochi: Oct 12, TDM Hall

Hyderabad: Oct 22, Ravindra Bharati Mini Hall.

Mumbai: Oct 23, Y.B. Chavan

Bangalore: Nov 5, Gandhi Bhavan

Chennai: Nov 6, The Music Academy Mini Hall.

Regional winners will be announced on the day of the competition.

Grand Finale: Nov 19, Chennai (venue to be decided). The contestants will have to perform for 20-25 minutes. One winner will be crowned as the MSS Voice of the Year 2016.

Priority passes for will be issued to the music lovers of the city.For more information e-mail: t.anand@rp-sg.in or contact T. Anand (9884009020).