The musical sojourn with Shreya Devnath on the violin, featured by Team Covai and the residents of Soundaryam of Covai S3 Retirement community in the Navaratri Utsav, took place at Coimbatore. It was like an adventurous journey through a picturesque landscape both in the interpretation of raga alapanas and swaras.

Strictly adhering to the Lalgudi Bani, Shreya, laid out the ragas in an awesome splendour which turned out to be a rich aural treat for the rasikas.

The opening number, a Varnam in Hamirkalyani ‘Innum Thaamadhamen’ created a placid and tranquil mood and the following ‘Sri Varalakshmi’ (Sree) with swaras was played with élan. Her alapanas of Kaapi for ‘Inta Sowkhya Mani’ and Mohanam for ‘Nannu Palimpa’ in the traditional way brought to the fore the grooming by her guru.

The jatiswaram in Rasikapriya, usually played in dance, revealed the method of her training and her own sadhaka. The tail-enders included ‘Kuraionrumillai’ and ‘Karpagame.’ A vibrant Darbari Kanada thillana closed her musical agenda. Harinarayanan (mridangam) and Harihara Sarma (ganjira) wove a neat pattern of rhythmic structure with aural aesthetics with a vibrant and lilting thani.