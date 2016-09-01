Starring N.T. Ramarao, Gummadi, Devika, S. Varalakshmi, L. Vijayalakshmi.

he bonding between King Sri Krishna Devaraya and his protective minister Saluva Thimmarusu whom Krishna Devaraya fondly called Appaji, was legendary. While he was recouping from a bout of illness, Atluri Pundarikakshaiah read a book on ‘Appaji’ and was fascinated by the intriguing incidents in the lives of the great ruler and his mentor. At that time, Narra Ramabrahmam, a film distributor from Vijayawada met Pundarikakshaiah to produce films in partnership. When Pundarikakshaiah who was then working as the production controller for his cousin N.T. Ramarao’s National Art Theatres was unable to decide, NTR encouraged him to go ahead. Thus was born Gowthami Productions. For their maiden venture, Pundarikakshaiah chose the story of Appaji.

With NTR heading the star cast, director Kamalakara Kameswara Rao, writer Pingali Nagendra Rao, art director Madhavapeddi Gokhale the virtuous trio from Vijaya Productions, were signed along with Pendyala Nageswara Rao who had composed music for Vijaya’s Jagadeka Veeruni Katha. Gummadi Venkateswara Rao was a natural choice for the title role of Mahamantri Thimmarusu.

For about six months the story sessions were held taking the unit to Hampi, the capital city of Vijayanagara Empire during the 16th century. Like in the case of other popular historical characters, there were many interesting tales surrounding Sri Krishnadevaraya and Thimmarusu. Pingali also took some of those incredible incidents from fiction while writing the screen story apart from creating some characters to make it juicy. The characters of Annapurnadevi, Prataparudhra Gajapati’s daughter, his wicked brother Hamveera and Appaji’s female spy, Kandoli were born out of such imagination. Pingali made a ripping contribution as the story, dialogues and songs writer.

The Story: More than a minister Thimmarusu (Gummadi) was like a father figure for Krishnadevaraya (NTR). It is he who has brought him up since childhood and saved him from time to time. Before ascending the throne of Vijayanagara Empire, circumstances lead Krishnaraya to live incognito which leads to his subsequent marriages to Chinnadevi (L. Vijayalakshmi), Princess Tirumaladevi (S. Varalakshmi) and Princess Annapurnadevi (Devika), the daughter of his sworn enemy king Prataparudra Gajapati (Mukkamala) whose brother Hamveera (Lingamurthy) hatches a plan to eliminate the Royala dynasty which leads to the death of Krishnaraya’s son - the crown prince - Tirumalaraya (Master Babu). Believing it to be the handiwork of Thimmarusu, Krishnadevaraya sentences him to be blinded and put in prison. The story ends with his subsequent repentance and the annihilation of the enemy.

Cast & Crew: This incident highlights - if the producer had a thorough understanding of the subject how beneficial it would be for the movie. After watching the rush print of a scene in which Krishnaraya sentences Thimmarusu to be blinded, Pundarikakshaiah felt something was lacking. He suggested to Kamalakara to shoot a close up scene in which Appaji looks at Krishnaraya from toe to head with warmth before being blinded as it was the last time he would be seeing him. This scene drew much appreciation from the audience and the critics.

Excellent team work led by director Kamalakara Kameswara Rao an expert at filming such subjects made it a classic hit. Ace cinematographer D.L. Narayana popular as Annayya, and the film’s editor Kandaswamy made outstanding contributions too.

It was like watching two live characters, not NTR and Gummadi, as they enacted the roles of Krishnadevaraya and Thimmarusu. Their bonding was beyond words. The young king was valiant and romantic and the elder minister was worldly wise like a Chanakya guiding him to victory and righteous path. Both were inseparable till a Sakuni called Hamveera entered into their lives. Lingamurthy excelled as Hamveera and reminded one of C.S.R in Mayabazar. The portrayal of pain and angst by NTR after Krishnaraya sentences Thimmarusu to be blinded was matchless. Gummadi considered Thimmarusu as his best role among his 400 plus movies as the character had many shades. The three heroines made their contribution, Devika arousing sympathy, S. Varalakshmi with her soulful renditions and L. Vijayalakshmi allured with her classical dances choreographed by Vempati Sathyam. The surprise package was Rajasri as Kandoli the spy employed by Thimmarusu. She has done a neat job. Relangi played Pinnana, the childhood friend of Krishnaraya, Prabhakara Reddy as Veerabhadra Gajapati and Sobhan Babu made a cameo appearance as Govindarayalu. Dhulipala played Allasani Peddana. Radhakumari appeared as queen Annapurna’s handmaiden.

After two musical hits, Jagadeka Veeruni Katha and Gulebakavali Katha (music: Joseph and Veluri Krishnamurthy), this NTR starrer too was a musical hit with Pendyala’s scores for – Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara…(S. Varalakshmi, P. Susheela), Mohana raga maha murthi mantha maaye (Ghantasala, Susheela), Leela Krishna nee leelalu (S. Varalakshmi) and Thadhastu swamula kolavandi (Ghantasala, P. Leela) proving major draw.

Trivia: The scene depicting young Tirumalaraya’s death due to poisoning was shot in February 1961. Krishnadevaraya refuses to see his son’s dead body as he wants to remember him the way he had last seen him – hale and healthy. As if life imitates art, while he was shooting in May, NTR received the news of his eldest son Ramakrishna succumbing to small pox. NTR also did not like to see his son that way.

Later day’s popular producer Y.V. Rao (Chitralekha) was the publicity-in-charge for this movie and Ravi Kondala Rao wrote the weekly publicity captions that were well received.

In some theatres in Orissa (now Odisha) the film had to be pulled down after trouble broke out as some people felt that the Gajapati king was shown in poor light.

Released on July 26, 1962 Mahamantri Thimmarusu celebrated a hundred day run in five centres and it received the President’s silver medal as the best regional film at the national film awards.