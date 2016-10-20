Students of ‘Muvva Nrutya Raaga Nigamam’ present a fine dance display.

Muvva Nrutya Raaga Nigamam, a dance and music institution presented an exciting show of Kuchipudi last week at the open air theatre of Silparamam. Its founder and guru

Himabindu Kanoj is a versatile dancer who got trained under noted gurus like P.B. Krshna Bharati, Anuradha and Deepika Reddy. The show opened with little children presenting a few jatis — fundamentals of any Indian dance art.

Jaya Jayahe Bhagavathi Surabha Rati, a composition hailing goddess Saraswathi was presented by Himabindu and senior dancers Srivalli, Sriranjani, Anjana and Meghana. This was set in Pantuvarali. The composition written by Hariharam Acharya had the privilege of music composed by Pt. Ravi Sankar.

Later the team came presented a tharangam –Ehi Mudam Dehi of Narayana Teertha tuned in Yadukulakambhoji.

The final number was of Krishna Shatakam written by Adi Shankara. Each of the slokas narrates various deeds of Srikrishna from childhood to adult stage. Sequences showing young dancers playing different roles in abhinaya in different acts of Srikrishna were impressive. This was set in ragamalika and choreographed by Madabhushi Badrinath, a known Kuchipudi guru.

The show ended with tillana in Brindavana Saranga presented by Himabindu, Suri Srivalli, Sriranjani and Anjana together.