Vijayawada witnessed a well-choreographed staging of ‘Kalyana Kartikeyam’.

Kalyana Kartikeyam’, a superb mythological dance drama presented in Kuchipudi tradition came as a feast for eyes and ears. The ballet produced by Kuchipudi Kalakshetram, founded by late legendary guru Dr.Vempati Chinasatyam in 1996, was presented at Sidhardha Kala Kshetram, the cultural wing of Mummanaeni Subbarao Sidhardha Kala Peetham, Vijayawada.

The dance drama written by Dandibhotla Narayana Murthy was imaginatively choreographed and directed by Hari Ramamurthy one of the senior disciples of Vempati. Presently Hari Ramamurthy is the principal of Kuchipudi Kalakshetram, Visakhapatnam. In the spectacular dance drama which ran for nearly two hours Ramamurthy played the role of Tarakasura with his striking presence on the stage and his aharyam.

The story of the dance drama involved a very large cast trained perfectly by Hari Ramamurthy. The episodes start with a few group dances.

In the following scene the Devatas who are being tortured by the Rakshasa Tarakasura appeal to Lord Siva to save them. Siva sends his son Kartikeya to eliminate Tarakasura and in the ensuing fierce battle Kartikeya annihilates Tarakasura, thereby saving the Devatas.

Subsequently Kartikeya, at the behest of his parents and sage Narada marries both Devasena and Valli and the dance drama ends with the magnificent wedding scene of Kartikeya, Davasena and Valli.

Hari Ramamurthy, with is vast experience and choreographic skills, trained the cast to perfection. Other major roles were admirably played by Himansee Chowdary (Kartikeya), Gangotri(Devasena), Kriahna Sannidha (Valli and Bala Kartikeya), Chinta Ramamurthy (Maya Kartikeya), Ramasubbaraju (Siva), Mithila (Parvathi), B.Indeera (Indra) and several others. Technical values were of high quality. The two hour long dance drama was well received by the audience.