‘It’s a different world’

Vijay Suriya, the lead actor of television serial Agnisakshi speaks about his love-hate relationship with the medium and about being one among the most popular faces of Kannada television

“Television is the best thing that has happened to me,” says Vijay Suriya, the lead actor of Agnisakshi, a popular prime-time television series on Colours Kannada. This is not so surprising going by the kind of response both he and his serial have received from the audience ever since its launch in 2013. “I’m surrounded by people wherever I go. In colleges, I feel like I need bouncers to get me out safely. There have been times when the organisers have torn the shamiana to get me out of the venue,” he describes.

In Agnisakshi, Vijay plays the role of Siddharth, a reluctant husband to Sannidhi who he was forced to marry despite being in love with someone else. This basic premise, of course, has changed and evolved over 679 episodes in the past three years. Siddharth eventually falls in love with Sannidhi but things get complicated in other ways for the couple. But the soft-spoken, good-natured, yet conflicted Siddharth has remained a constant.

When it all began though, Vijay had no idea that Agnisakshi will become this popular. In fact, three years ago, his opinion about working in the television industry was drastically different.“I had just graduated from film school and was not at all interested in television. For one, the grammar of the medium is remarkably different. It is also dialogue-heavy. So when I got a call for an audition, I flatly refused.”

But his parents chided him for saying no to an opportunity. “I wasn’t getting the work I had hoped to get when I returned from film school. There was a brief stint with cinema but that was all.” Vijay had bagged a role in Kavitha Lankesh’s Crazy Loka in which he played the role of Ravichandran’s son. “While that was an enriching experience, I was not happy with the kind of roles I was being offered thereafter. That’s when Agnisakshi happened.”

After an audition that he reluctantly went to, Vijay was picked for the role of Siddharth. “My first thought was that this is going to be such torture. But the production assistant from the channel told my mother who is also my manager, that the role only demanded ten days worth of shooting.” Ten days stretched to a month and then a few more months and has continued till today. “I used to hate myself on television. I would not let anyone switch on the television in the house. My parents would console me each night and coax me to keep trying. I was so embarrassed because television was not where I wanted to be.”

It was only when he began to see giant hoardings for the serial across the city that he realised the kind of investment that goes into the production of TV shows, says Vijay. “Agnisakshi began the trend of investing in massive pre-launch hoardings and publicity for television shows. And within months, I also began to be recognised everywhere I went. Gradually, I learnt the workings of the television industry, a commercial world marked by competition, ratings and a whole new set of characteristics. I also began to hear reports that I wouldn’t make it. It was then that I decided to take it up as a challenge and gradually everything began to fall into place. Ratings went up, I got good feedback and I’m still shooting for the serial today.”

Vijay acknowledges that television today has become grander, bigger and extremely competitive. “The basic grammar has not changed but everything has become grander. Producers invest a lot in the initial episodes to generate interest amongst audiences. Once people begin watching, the narrative settles into a predictable cycle. And nobody can be blamed for this because just like a newspaper, content has to be generated everyday.”

The production is also much easier to shoot if it is a family drama, he adds explaining the abundance of family-oriented soaps across television. “I personally would like to introduce newer subjects in television. But our audience likes family dramas and I feel that’s what works for us. We can see that in the ratings. Earlier, the director and his team would change or tweak the story on the sets and take it forward. Now, the writers are from the channel and each week, a new development in the storyline of the serial is released and based on the audience response to that, they develop it further or change it.”

So is it not always about storytelling, then? “Well, it has become a business because the story changes depending on the ratings and that is sad sometimes. But the market is such that this is also not avoidable. Of course, as an honest storyteller, I think it is wrong.”

Vijay today is also simultaneously dabbling in films. Not very long ago, he was cast in Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar’s most recent film, Ishtakamya. And soon, he will be seen in a film called Shigrameva Kalyana Prapthirastu. But without Siddharth, he would not have made it as an actor, he says. “Even at a couple of screenings of Ishtakamya, I was approached by people who addressed me as Siddharth. TV is a different world. Even if I do ten films, they cannot match the popularity of one serial,” he says and adds, “I have learnt that sometimes relationships that begin on the wrong note last forever.”