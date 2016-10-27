Son of a daily wage labourer, Umashankar pursues his passion for Carnatic music by teaching school students.

He is young and raring to go. He could have tried his luck and led a comfortable life pursuing a lucrative profession. But he has chosen to teach music instead. His name is Umashankar, a science graduate from the dry land of Rajapalayam.

“I have been drawn to Carnatic music from a young age and would sing at school functions. My parents have no musical interests. My father is a daily wage labourer. I began learning music after graduation and joined Annamalai University for the same. I liked their music syllabus, which also included Tyagaraja kritis,” he says.

He talks excitedly about ‘Isaiyamudhu’, a CD released recently at a special function in Rajapalayam. It contains songs penned by Subramania Bharati, Thanikodi, Kanmani Rasa, Paavendar Bharatidasan, Mahakavi Subramania Bharati and a simple poem on preserving trees by poet Ekadasi.

“I enjoyed composing the music for these inspiring songs. Bruce Paul of Coimbatore and Sivaraj of Srivilliputtur helped me. At the launch event, Sukhi Sivam, praised my effort, particularly my singing. He also said that the CD should be distributed in schools to enthuse students.”

Umashankar thinks school students should not be taught only the Tamizh Thai Vazhthu and national anthem. There are lots of amazing songs, penned by great poets, whose powerful lyrics could help them understand and imbibe values necessary to lead a good life.”

“I teach Tamizh, science or any other subject that I am told to by the school authorities. The students don’t seem to be interested in classical music. They ask me, ‘Sir, íppudi izhuthu izhuthu paadaringalaey’ (why do you drag the lines).

“For them film music or gaana paattu is okay, but feel classical music is not their cup of tea. It’s sad that I am not able to initiate these children into Carnatic music.”

Umashankar fulfils his desire by taking private classes for those who are keen to learn the art form. “But I will keep trying to make these youngsters understand and appreciate the beauty of this music,” he says.