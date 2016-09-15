As Malavika Sarukkai’s new production takes the New Delhi stage today, she shares her perspective on the classical arts with Anjana Rajan.

This Friday evening, renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Malavika Sarukkai returns to Delhi with a new work, “Vamatara — to the Light”. Over the years, whether interpreting mythology or taking up contemporary themes, the Chennai-based dancer has explored the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam in various ways, and her solo recitals draw admiring crowds. In her latest work, to be staged at Kamani Auditorium, she has also introduced group choreography.

Indian classical dancers often cast their current pupils in their choreographic works. This choice sometimes entails a compromise, since the students may not uniformly be of the requisite calibre. However, some senior dancers prefer instead to guide young professionals.

For “Vamatara”, Malavika too has worked with a set of young dancers already noted as soloists. “It has been engaging to work with a younger group of dancers as the dynamics change,” says Malavika. The dancers are Jyotsna Jagannathan, Vijina Vasudevan, Navia Natarajan and Ramaa Venugopalan. Incidentally, Malavika, will be conferred this season’s prestigious award for gurus, the Natya Kala Acharya title of the Madras Music Academy, in January 2017.

There are performers whose exquisite execution is belied by limited oratory skills. Then there are those who raise expectations with a sublime use of words, but whose actual recital falls short. And then there are those like Malavika, who ensure that both aspects live up to each other, nearly every time.

‘Nearly’ is an important qualification here, since not all creative ideas are able to draw the approbation of critical audiences, fans, peers, etc. However, for the serious art practitioner, surely the vital quality is to be honest in following a new concept or inspiration, rather than stopping, out of a fear of it ‘failing’. In the current scenario where playing safe is a widespread phenomenon, whether in the arts or education, journalism or government service, explorers are always welcome. More credit to them if, in sharing their journey, they take the minds of their audiences to the ‘light’.

In this interview, Malavika Sarukkai shares perspectives on creativity:

What inspired you to put your energies to group choreography?

I believe internalisation is a path to creativity. The search is deep in oneself. Instinct, imagination and passion inspire me to find anew. With this intention I created a couple of solos for “Vamatara”. As the concept evolved, it opened up, perhaps like a flower, allowing me to look within. Once I had seen this, it was clear that the concept required group choreography to develop further. The transition was natural, a flow.

What is the theme of the production?

The image of the lotus has permeated our psyche and there are many associated resonances — in sculpture, painting, literature, philosophy, poetry...it is endless. I have over the years come upon this recurring motif. And when I stopped, to look, observe and respond, it evolved. Within the production there are narratives employing different energies, both classical and contemporary.

What is the significance of the name?

The name suggests an active energy. As the lotus rises from the sludge to the light, I believe it suggests a triumph of being, of hope.

New technology, more information sharing and greater travelling have widely affected the theatre arts, including Bharatanatyam. You have been an innovator within the medium. How do you perceive the changes taking place in Bharatanatyam and classical arts in general?

Change in the performing arts is inevitable. In today's world the pace of change is rapid with shifting expectations. In this climate it's imperative that classical dance is repossessed and its role redefined in society. Presently, the idea of success is determined by the quantum of spectacle and entertainment. Gratification is an entitlement. These pressures of popular taste push classical dance into becoming a physical representation rather than a reflective one. The demand nowadays is for visual stimulation, not emotional response. This expectation is one of the reasons why group work has risen in popularity.

This in turn has increased the responsibility on serious practitioners of art who wish to keep in mind the deeper spirit of art and identity of their respective dance forms. Currently, artists find themselves negotiating an environment comfortable with hybridisation, sound bytes, limited attention span and quick gratification. However, if in the present scenario production values combine with creative thinking, intelligent presentation together with articulate dancing then a new chapter could be written for dance in solo and group. For this change to actualise, we need philanthropy from the corporate sector and individuals. The performing arts need to be valued. Classical dance is a critical heritage we as a society cannot afford to lose.

The artist, I believe has to frame expectation with creative possibilities by inviting the audience into their vision of dance. Personally, I find the language of classical dance amazingly adaptive and inclusive, allowing me extensive possibilities. It is with this conviction that I have created a large body of work. For me, it is a language in the present tense. Indian classical dance is experiential at its core. This is its spirit, its strength.

Do you tend to work on more than one production together? Any other projects in the pipeline?

Dancing, choreographing, researching, training dancers all demand a lot of attention and emotional investment. When working on one production it takes over body and mind, it is immersion. But that does not mean other exciting creative ideas keep silent. On the contrary, they too compete for mind-space. But, priorities play an important part, as also timelines of presenting concerts. So, the answer is yes, other inspiring projects are germinating and silently growing waiting to break ground soon.