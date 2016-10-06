James Green’s talk about existence of life in other places throws up plenty of questions, writes Sudhamahi Regunathan

Are there frontiers to knowledge? In a mind boggling talk, James Green, NASA’s director of planetary science seems to answer in the negative.

Green begins dismissively by saying one needs proof and extraordinary proof, to believe there is life elsewhere and ends rather humbly with the words, “Well, is there life beyond Earth in the solar system? We don't know yet, but we're hot on the pursuit. The data that we're receiving is really exciting and telling us — forcing us to think about this in new and exciting ways. I believe we're on the right track. That in the next 10 years, we will answer that question. And if we answer it, and it's positive, then life is everywhere in the solar system. ..We may not be alone.”

Green mentions four celestial objects that may house life, “The ingredients of life are: liquid water — we have to have a solvent, it has to be liquid. We also have to have energy and organic material — things that make us up, but also things that we need to consume. We have to have these elements in environments for long periods of time for us to be able to be confident that life, in that moment when it starts, can spark and then grow and evolve.”

Given these conditions, Green says about Mars, “About 15 years ago, we started a series of missions to go to Mars and see if water existed on Mars in its past that changed its geology. And indeed we started to be surprised right away. Our higher resolution images show deltas and river valleys that were there in the past. And in fact, Curiosity — which has been roving on the surface now for about three years — has really shown us that it's sitting in an ancient riverbed, where water flowed rapidly…for perhaps hundreds of millions of years. Curiosity has also drilled in that red soil and brought up other material. And we were really excited when we saw that. Because it wasn't red Mars, it was grey material.” Further research revealed it contained — carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, sulphur — they were all there. So Mars in its past, with a lot of water, perhaps plenty of time, could have had life, could have had that spark, could have grown. And is that life still there? We don't know that. But a few years ago we started to look at a number of craters. During the summer, dark lines would appear down the sides of these craters. A few months ago we decided those streaks were of liquid water. Liquid water on its surface. It has organics. It has all the right conditions. We're going to launch a series of missions to begin that search for life on Mars.”

To find life on Mars would definitely be exciting but we have been imagining that in literature since times unknown. Would you have thought of the tiny moon Enceladus as habitable? This is much further out from the sun. Says Green, “Cassini was there since 2006, and after a couple years looked back after it flew by Enceladus and surprised us all. Enceladus is blasting sheets of water out into the solar system and sloshing back down onto the moon. Cassini just a few months ago also flew through the plume, and it measured silicate particles. Where does the silica come from? It must come from the ocean floor. The tidal energy generated by Saturn, pulling and squeezing this moon — is melting that ice, creating an ocean. But it's also doing that to the core…it is perhaps the right place where life could exist. And not just microbial maybe more complex because it's had time to evolve.”

Green finds Europa, Jupiter’s moon, also spraying water. In Titan the moon around Saturn Which is so far away from the sun, there are lakes and ponds visible, only they are made of methane. Is methane an alternative to water for another kind of living beings?

Questions galore. Wonder the sentiment.