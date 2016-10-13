In conversation

After modelling and acting, Neha Dhupia is now hosting a celebrity audio talk show on music streaming app, Saavn, #NoFilterNeha. Apart from being her first project as a producer of 'Big Girl', the show is special for her because she has been wanting to do something in the chat show zone for a long time. Created to reveal unknown facets and facts about reel life characters, the show will feature several celebrities including Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh and Kangana Ranaut among others.

In an interaction, Neha talks about her journey from an actor to an entrepreneur, how films have changed and her show.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the changes you have seen in the film industry.

I have seen a lot of changes, people are far more accepting and liking different kind of work now. There is so much more room for all kind of works which was not there earlier. I did films like “Mithya” or “Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local” which are my two most favourite films but I wish they had came few years later then they would have done well in the box office and people would have praised them. But there are no regrets, its good to be ahead of the curve and you know people are still talking about and praising some of my works which is great. My next film is a small Indie-film called ‘Moh-Maya Money’ which is a thriller based on the life of a couple of Delhi. If this film had come five years back then there would have no room for it.

How did your transition from a super model to an actor and now as a entrepreneur come about?

Actually, I have to say its a no carbohydrate life for about 17 years. Apart from this the transition has been great and it keeps me extremely busy and I feel it is a progression rather than a transition as I haven't stopped doing one thing for another. Had I not been a model at the beginning of my career, probably acting would not have happened. Similarly, had I not been an actor today, may be my decision to turn entrepreneur would not have happened. I feel one should do things which pleases them, and my progression into super model then to an actress and now to an entrepreneur is based on this.

How did this show “No Filter Neha” happen?

Three months back, people from Saavn met and told me that as I am witty and funny I should do an audio show. They told me about their idea of producing an audio show on Saavn App and asked me to become Saavn Girl. After hearing their idea I came up with my idea of doing a show in which I will have unfiltered conversation with my super famous friends which sounded amazing to them and finally we came up with this unique show. Today, it is getting popular day by day and people have started listening to it which is a great feeling.

How did you decide on the name “No Filter Neha”.

We came up with “No Filter Neha” which means having “unfiltered chats” with guests as first choice to name the show and then we went on to throw 40 more names but later we thought that first one is the best name and went back to it. We loved it in the first go only but we need to check other names given by writers as well. While going through them we were like why we are going through them when we loved the first suggested name, so we stopped our search and named it as “No Filter Neha”.

Tell us about the challenges while hosting the show.

The hardest part was trying to get new information as I did not want to share information with listeners which they could easily get by searching the Internet. So, I think the research was the hard part and then convincing myself and team about having a simple unfiltered chat with the celebrities. Also, the first time when I was recording my chat with Karan Johar, I was very nervous as this is something which no one would have done before but that was a good kind of nervousness. After that chat, I realised that if I can talk to Karan Johar for an hour, I can talk to anyone.