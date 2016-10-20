The famed child actor, Shweta Basu Prasad who earned recognition for her performance in the 2002 horror-comedy, “Makdee”, is part of the Ekta Kapoor’s historical television drama “Chandra Nandini” on Star Plus. In “Chandra Nandni”, she is essaying the role of Chandragupta Maurya’s wife, Nandni while Rajat Tokas will be Chandragupta Maurya. She will also been seen in Karan Johar produced “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya” with Varun Dhawan next year.

Describing her return on Star Plus with Balaji Telefilms as a “homecoming”, Shweta said, “the word come back here applies in its truest sense”, the actor talks about the serial, her journey so far and her stint behind the camera.

Excerpts:

Tell us about “Chandra Nandni” and your role in it.

I am playing Nandni, Chandragupta Maurya's wife, with whom he had a very estranged relationship. It is about a couple who in no manner wanted to be together, but at the same time, were destined to be together. A perfectly coined term “revenge-hate” drama. They hate each other from the core of their hearts. It is very different from other shows because it focuses on the relationship of Chandragupta and Nandni instead of the achievements of the emperor.The duo will be seen engaging in multiple sword battles trying to fatally wound each other. We have tried our best and hope people will like this twisted and hateful angle of an ancient love story.

Any special preparations for the role?

An extensive amount of research went into understanding the era, the character, their life, their preferences. The Hindi dialect used today is different from that of the period, so I had to learn that along with the accent. The action sequences required a skilled horse rider, and wielding swords. Getting ready requires heavy make-up along with costumes and jewellery, it takes about two hours or more for that alone.

Coming back after a long break how does it feel?

Ecstatic and enrapturing. It is an emotionally flooded time, a mix of excitement and nervousness. The stakes during a come-back, are considerably high. People have an impression of the past, of how you were. Sometimes people come to me, and congratulate me, because I won the National Film Award. But the thing is, it was 13 years back. People change, people grow. Things change over time. Now I have a pre-set bar, a certain level expectation to live up-to. It builds on you a kind of pressure that can either compel you to work to your fullest or start to take a toll on you. I hope it is not the latter.

Where were you all this time?

I took time off after “Iqbal”, to complete my studies. I studied Mass Communication and Journalism and completed my graduation in the same field. As a project assignment I made a short documentary on ‘Dyeing Art of Classical Music’, for which I interviewed AR Rehman and Vishal Bhardwaj. I also co-produced and acted in a short film, ‘Interior Cafe Nights’ with Naseeruddin Shah and Shernaz Patel. I was then a script consultant at Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films. So, I wasn't really away from the industry. I was working behind the cameras, instead.

How was life behind the camera?

Working behind the camera teaches you things. The technicalities that go into making films makes you cherish the art more. As an artist you take certain things for granted. Working behind the scenes, you get to know everything, from the tinniest detail in scripts and dialogue to the huge animation effects that films today require. As an actor, one comes in, shoots his role and packs-up. It is the people working behind who sync the dialogues, edit the sequences. It is a demanding job. Personally I feel my calling to be in front of the cameras. Having the experiences of both sides I felt inclined towards acting.