Friday Review » History & Culture

Canberra, September 19, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 00:40 IST

Australia returns stolen sculptures to India

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Goddess Pratyangira. Photo: National Gallery of Australia.
Goddess Pratyangira. Photo: National Gallery of Australia.
TOPICS

diplomacy

India-Australia

international relations

Australia’s prestigious art gallery has returned to India three sculptures, including a third century rock carving worth $8,40,000, bought from an Indian art dealer in 2005.

Australian Arts Minister Mitch Fifield handed over a 900-year-old stone statue of Goddess Pratyangira and a third century rock carving of worshippers of the Buddha to Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma at Canberra-based National Gallery of Australia (NGA) on Monday. Mr. Sharma said the sculptures would now be placed in the National Museum in India. He is also bringing back another sculpture called the ‘Seated Buddha’.

The NGA had bought two pieces from disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor in 2005. Kapoor is currently lodged in Trichy Central Prison in Tamil Nadu. The ‘Seated Buddha’ was not from Kapoor.

Last year, the NGA research team examined new photographic evidence from the French Institute of Pondicherry that indicated a sculpture of Goddess Pratyangira, which was bought for $2,47,500, was in India in 1974. This contradicts the dealer-supplied provenance, suggesting the NGA was supplied with false documentation.

The Buddha carving was bought for $5,95,000 and the NGA was provided with and had verified new photographic evidence that indicates the sculpture was in India as late as the 1990s. “This new evidence means the NGA cannot legally or ethically retain these works, and returning them to India is unquestionably the right thing to do,” Gerard Vaughan, NGA Director said, adding “We have been working closely with the Archaeological Survey of India [ASI] and the Indian High Commissioner in Australia to find the best outcome.”

Mr. Fifield, the Australian Arts Minister, said there were at least seven more objects that the NGA is investigating. In 2014, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi two antique statues of Hindu deities that were stolen from temples in Tamil Nadu before being bought by art galleries in Australia.

RELATED NEWS

Australian museum removes artefacts sold by disgraced Indian art dealer Subhash KapoorAugust 19, 2015

More In: History & Culture | Friday Review | International | News | World | History & Culture | Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Here's your chance to contribute to a makeover of The Hindu's Friday Review. Click here for more details.

Latest in this section

Indian and Australian artistes collaborate for Sydney show

Spiritual sadana

Australia returns stolen sculptures to India

Ramanuja’s greatness

The ‘sigheh’ of Joe Nash

Playing singles

Pulitzer-winning playwright Edward Albee dies at 88

The protector

‘Devotion came naturally to her’: Lakshmi Vishwanathan

How to avoid the mid-life crisis...

Indian and Australian artistes collaborate for Sydney show

Australia returns stolen sculptures to India

Remembering M.S. Subbulakshmi

M.S. Subbulakshmi: a timeless treasure

Pulitzer-winning playwright Edward Albee dies at 88

I was just being myself: Sai Pallavi

Spiritual sadana

Miradasi, a poetic ode

MS lives on...

The art of life



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in History & Culture

On how Jains were won over

The royals and scholars were impressed by Ramanuja's divine words. »