The North-Eastern Crafts Fair,’ organised by North Eastern Craft Development Corporation and Purbashri offer a range of eco-friendly lifestyle products.

The North-Eastern Crafts Fair, on at the Co-optex Grounds, Egmore, till October 28, offers a wide variety of contemporary items ranging from lamps, mats and bags to the cane and bamboo sofas from Assam.

Hyder Ali from Assam says, “We have our own cane and bamboo fields from where we source the raw material.”

His laundry baskets, corner stands and coffee table are the highlight this time. Also available are Endi and Muga saris with temple borders or huge woven motifs, Naga Mizo shawls and made-ups.

In yet another exhibition, on at 180 Luz church Road, Mylapore, Mrignayanee’s ‘Batik festival,’ showcases the typical batik designs in bright hues. Floral motifs, amris and animal figurines taken from miniature paintings add allure to the craft, which according to artisan Abdul Qayyum is a time-consuming work.

Almost everyone in his village, Bhairavgarh, on the banks of the river Kshipra, practices this craft.