Guru Nemalikanti Suvarnalatha’s disciples gave an impressive dance performances.

Veteran dancer and Guru Nemalikanti Suvarnalatha presented a show of her students last week and dedicated it to the memory of Adayar K. Lakshman.

The show was a mix of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam numbers. To the repertoire she also added her own choreographic creations like ‘Mahavishnu Parivaram’that turned out to be a major attraction. The show was presented to rich orchestral support led by Suvarnalatha as Nattuvanar to the vocal support of K. Chander Rao with Rajagopalachari on mridangam. Others in the orchestra were K. Anilkumar on violin, V.B.S. Murali on flute and Srikanth0 providing special effects.

There were about 25 students between the age of ten and 20. The first number was traditional ‘Pushpanjali’ and the subsequent one was Narthana Ganapathini Sevimpa Rare in Mohana. This was also presented in Bharatanatyam style, well encapsulated in jatis. Half a dozen children presented this number. This was followed by Jatiswaram in Vasanta ragam, a well chiselled group dance number in Bharatanatyam style with well planned brisk moves across the stage. The Sabdam in Kambhoji was followed by ‘Ashtapadi’ of Jayadeva Dheera Sameere Yamuna Teere in Kalyani is a popular one well executed number by a talented girl Swetha. Dasavatara Sabdam, one of impressive numbers in Kuchipudi style, was presented by eight children who dramatised well giving a vivid picture of each of the avataras adhering strictly to the script part.

It was Mahavishnu Parivaram in Ragamalika and Talamalika that stole lime light. It was a novel number presented by seven children.This was presented by Nagasai, one of lead dancers. The pallavi ran as Ala Vikuntha Parivarame in ragamalika.

Later Dikshitar’s number Ardhanareswaram Ashrayami Satatam in Kumudakriya figured, followed by a ‘Kolatam’ backed by related rhythm based songs like tarangam Neelamegha Sasreera of Narayana Teertha, Annamacharyas’s Kolanu Dopariki Gobbillu and Jagadapu Chanuvula – all reflecting the ‘Bhajana sampradayam’. The show ended with tillana in Hindolam.