Severely autistic herself as a child, author Temple Grandin makes a case for one to one teaching and maximum exposure to help the young cope with the problem, writes Sudhamahi Regunathan

One of the most inspiring talks yet is an interview with Temple Grandin. Almost 70 years old now, Grandin is a renowned expert in animal science. That is not why she is inspiring. She was severely autistic as a child. She had no speech, could not make eye contact and she just screamed and shouted. One day when her mother, an actress and singer, was playing Bach on the piano and she heard the eldest daughter, Temple, hum along with it, she realized there was more to her. At that time they thought she Temple was mentally retarded and her mother had to fight to keep her out of an institution. And yet she was left to find her way out of many things and therefore learnt problem solving. Grandin’s mother tore off the label of autism and put it somewhere there as an adjective, just like tall or beautiful. She pushed Grandin to actualize her potential by making her less fearful of change, insisting on certain behaviours like no stimming during the three family meals in a day or at the Church, learning to take turns and doing new things every now and then and yet understanding some of her special needs like her sensitivity to loud noises.

Grandin says, “Surprises cause panic and autistic person is afraid of changes. My mother had me do different things…unless kids are exposed how will they know they like it. I did internships at different places and today I see many smart kids who do not get any internships. I was very lucky to get early educational intervention. For an autistic two-year-old the worst thing you can do is nothing. These kids need a lot of one to one teaching and I got that. One of the things that really used to bother me, not so much now, was my sound sensitivity…loud noises used to really trouble me. In my teenage years the worst thing was teasing. The only place I could escape it, where I was not teased was where there were special interests, horse riding, electronic labs, etc.”

They used to call her a tape recorder because she used repeat phrases and words. Says Grandin, “An autistic person is a bottom up thinker. There is nothing in there like the internet till you load more and more pages. Till I got more and more experiences, I could not get more and more words for my experiences and sound less and less like a tape recorder.” Adds Grandin, “ My mind works like google for pictures…I can remember everything which I am able to translate into graphics. I can make complete pictures in my mind. I can even test equipment in my mind. If I am not able to make a picture, I do not remember or understand it. Like I have difficulty with abstract things.”

Grandin says there are many ways to think and so there are many types of thinkers. There are those who think in picture, those who think in patterns and those who think verbally.

An autistic person thinks much like animals in the sense they use sensory inputs to think. “A dog for instance thinks in terms of smells,” says Grandin and goes through the many inferences a dog draws after getting one single smell. You have to get away from language to understand how animals think and so too with an autistic person. “However,” says Grandin, “there is great variety within the label of autism…The brain has two kids of matter, grey and white. White has the interconnections between different departments and there is a problem there…the eyes and ears are fine, but inside the connections are not fine.

“One has to understand each child on the basis of what the child is good at and what he or she is not good with. I, for instance, could not do algebra but was great at geometry and trigonometry, because I thought in pictures. Then a kid should be allowed to do just that and not algebra.”

How did she become an expert in livestock handling systems? Grandin tells us with some wry humour that it was not all that easy. The male industry gave her a tough time and she faced sexism of the order, “…I can’t use those words on television…”, but generally things changed when she pulled out her drawings. “I prepared a wonderful portfolio…you open it and says wow! The busy manager in 30 seconds is awestruck by your work.” Grandin has written on how to sell your work in her book, “Developing Talents - (Careers for Individuals with Asperger’s Syndrome and High-functioning Autism).

Grandin has written several books. She says given another chance, she would still like to be autistic because, “I like my detailed precise way of thinking. I am not swayed by emotions. The problem with my way of thinking was that I did not know I could think till I was 40 or 50 years old till I filled my mind with so many experiences…till high school I did not have enough to fall back upon.”

The bottom line if there is one, says Grandin, is give one to one teaching, maximum exposure and high expectations (suited to the child’s talents) and sensitivity to fear.

