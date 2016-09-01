Features » Friday Review

September 1, 2016
Graceful moves

Raisa Luther.
Dancer Raisa Luther was at ease with her abhinaya.

Guru Hemamalini’s student Raisa Luther performed Bharatanatyam at Sitaramaswamy temple, Jubilee Hills. last week. There was a heavy down pour hence she had to perform at the space provided to her in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

Owing to lack of time and space, Raisa could present only three numbers including the Varnam that itself took 45 minutes. She opened her recital with ode to Vinayaka – Gajananam followed by

Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna kirtana Sadhinchene O Manasa in Arabhi, converting it into varnam structure. And when it came to the charanam, the line Samayaniki tagu mataladene gets repeated and rightly interpreted in her dance.

Like in the varnam, the choreography brought in many jatis of different beat structures. Her footwork was quite exciting and when it was clubbed with abhinaya its result was quite astounding.

The meaning of each of the line was carefully etched. The final number of Raisa’s recital was Meerabhajan Pag Ghungru re in Peelu. This was presented in padam structure. This dance was presented to pre-recorded music. This event marked ‘Srikrishna Janmashtami’ celebrations.

