Vidushi Girija Devi tells Meena Banerjee the attributes of an authentic thumri.

Usually decorations are instituted to commemorate the life-time contribution of a departed legend. Vidushi Girija Devi is, perhaps, the only living legend who not only blesses the awardees with her edifying recitals but also gives away awards named after her.

The coveted ‘Girija Devi Puraskar’ enjoys this singular honour during the culminating sessions of each of the Purab Anga Gayaki Utsav (PAGU). Another countrywide PAGU in Banaras, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Delhi is about to begin this year with Kolkata’s regal Chowdhury House as the prestigious venue of its opening chapter.

All this – only to revive the dying art of ‘authentic thumri’! But we do get to hear a lot of thumris these days, that are served as sweet desserts after the main course of khayals; aren’t they authentic? After talking to Girija-ji, who enchanted all during ITC Sangeet Research Academy’s pre-Puja ritual ‘Arpan’ at Birla Sabhagar, one gets to understand that changing the angle of the microphones and modulating the voice as a crooner does not convert the patchworks culled out of different records of the legends into thumri-dadras. There is much more to it than what meets the ears! Albeit a believer in the ‘secrecy-wrapped sanctity’ of her hard-earned Vidya, the queen of thumris was ready to give some points to ponder. .

Excerpts:

What is the origin of thumri?

As far as I know thumri originated out of bhajans composed by saint poets like Surdas, Meerabai; with themes centred on Lord Krishna. The lyrics of thumri remained in Brijbhasha, Avadhi and Bhojpuri, etc. Gradually, during the reign of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, raga-based thumris with kavitts, dohas or Urdu shaers developed in Lucknow to enrich kathak dance. Talas like Teental, Jhaptal, etc got incorporated in its fibre. In Banares, thumri acquired heavy classical-oriented form thanks to Bhaiya Ganpatrao who came from Gwalior, the seat of dhrupad and khayal.

How would you define the form of Banaras thumri?

Our’s is Senia Banaras gharana that draws heavily from dhrupad and khayal. What is aalap in dhrupad, is bandish bharna in our style of khayal singing. The vilambit segment is devoid of khatka, murki (light embellishments). Such reposeful raga elaboration with meend evokes peace. The same rules are applied in thumri but the bol-banav-s are much shorter in thumri as compared to khayal’s vistar; and new innovations must emerge at every point in thumri. This needs musical temperament with desired thehraav (stability) with considerable amount of expressions at every step – a paradox that makes thumri lighter yet complex.

What is the role of lyrics in thumri?

Thumri demands deep understanding of bhasha (lyrics), tala, laya (tempo), swar (voice-throw), abhinaya (emotive rendition) through vocal dynamics. Emotions attain maturity with experiences of life. The bol-banav in thumri needs a lot of sensitivity resulting out of minute observations; and how to incorporate the melodies of different other ragas to etch those observations in melody needs in-depth knowledge of those ragas.

For example take ‘Nindiya na jagao’ (sings). If one puts undue stress on ‘na’, it sounds like a reprimand. This is not desired in this romantic or spiritual thumri. These finer points take a long time to register despite having the textual meaning. Another thumri ‘Beech nagariya’ begins from pancham of middle octave but jumps to upper octave with ‘Ab sudh lo morey Ram’. Elders composed it this way to highlight its deep philosophy. Its impact has to be felt within, before just imitating the guru or, worse still, the records!

What is your view regarding the ‘light classical’ tag on thumri?

Usually thumri is not sung in major ragas or major talas. Ragas like Khamaj, Kafi, Tilang, Tilak Kamod, Desh, Jinjhoti, etc and talas like Jat, Dipchandi, Addha are generally meant for thumri. The pace remains around the medium tempo. Since the tala-cycle gives shorter space, the bols too are kept shorter than khayal’s much longer aavartan (cycle). Khayal breaks free of its composition after establishing its mood and moves towards the intangible depths of the raga, while thumri stays grounded on the lyrics and etches varied moods of each word of the composition. This earthy quality of thumri is closer to life despite its deep philosophy. Then there is laggi – a very special feature of thumri idiom. All these factors worked behind this ‘light classical’ tag and I am not in favour of changing the age-old tradition.

What is laggi?

The word means ‘to get attached’. Tabla accompanists play this by incorporating rela, tukra etc; as is played in the final segment of kathak dance. Earlier thumri singer used to dance as well and laggi was played either as an interlude or as the finale to allow them to show their dancing skills. According to the forefathers of Pandit Birju Maharaj, laggi came into existence much later.

How is Banaras tappa different from others?

Tappa is an idiom to showcase sheer virtuosity that cannot be sung for long. There are two styles: Gwalior and Banaras. The khatka application in tappa-taans of Gwalior and Banaras has little difference. To master these khatka there is no shortcut. After understanding the designs of the loops, one has to do it a thousand times.

What about dadra, kajri, chaiti, etc?

No shortcuts! (laughs) Agreed, they are much lighter than thumris; yet they demand a fair deal of competent handling of lyrics, sur and tala to leave a lasting impact. Earlier PAGU sessions have proved that good grooming glows!