What works and what does not for a film can hardly be pinpointed anymore

Gandhinagar is gung ho after a gap. There was a brief spell when content was king with films like ‘Thithi’ and ‘Godhi Banna’ raking it in. The industry just doesn’t back such projects. The general feeling is that the risk is greater than the rewards however small the budget. They’d rather bet on a so-called superstar than a solid storyline. The current situation is more congenial and in their comfort zone. More than one hundred films may flop and a couple of good ones do well but one film starring a superstar recovering its investment will spark a spell of celebrations. The release of the Sharan starrer, ‘Nataraja Service’ had to be postponed because of a paucity of single screens. ‘Dodmane Huduga’ is doing extremely well in certain centres, the collections of ‘Jaguar’ have suddenly picked up and ’Dana Kayonu’ is faring well in pockets.

Puneet has an immense amount of faith in Suri’s abilities as a director and ‘DMH’ is their third venture together. Suri, being an artiste has a reasonably good eye for visuals but his plots are vapid. The problem with Suri as with his Guru Yograj Bhat is stunted creativity. They’ve just not lived up to the promise they showed earlier. Released two years after it was launched, the wafer thin plot of ‘DMH’ is warped. A lad who sells ‘biryani’ dances and does back flips atop a vehicle and draws more crowds than a rock star does. A mother spots an incarcerated under trial and says if her son were around he would be like him. She’s overjoyed when she finds that the boy is her son, unconcerned about the reason for his predicament. That’s the corniest scene I’ve seen in a long time. Suri sacrifices logic for length. It’s as if you’re watching the film with the fast forward button depressed. It’s packed with songs and innumerable action sequences. Characters appear and disappear at will. It looks like the film was assembled on the editing table. Puneet’s star power, Ambbareesh’s presence, songs and strangely the title are being credited with the success. Now every director worth his megaphone is courting the film’s producer, Govind purely because he put up with a disorganised director, paid everyone before being asked and the word no doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. A director friend mentioned that ‘Jaguar’ is the most expensive ‘crowd funded’ film. I’m sure you can figure that out. The humungous budget was bandied about and the trailers were about the hero’s physical prowess. The film is more about a masked murderer than a caped crusader. The only believable thing in the film is TV channels’ unquenchable thirst for TRPs. Here they air murders, live. Vijayendra Prasad who’s credited with ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ pens a plot that’s regressive and devoid of anything interesting. Nikhil, the hero, is quoted as saying a better director would have helped the film. I’m sure the director must be feeling that a better actor would have inspired him more. The lad is talking about learning more martial arts and honing his dancing skills but someone must point out that basic emotions evade him. The Telugu version sank without a trace but collections of the Kannada version have picked up, claim the pundits. I dare anyone to accept the onerous task of subtitling ‘Dana Kayonu’. It’s impossible because the lines would cover the entire frame and there are at least four people yelling their lungs out at a time. For once there’s a hint of a cohesive plot in a Yograj film. . If handled with some subtlety, it could have been another ‘Thithi’ and not just because it’s based in a village. The innate sense of goodness and innocence of the characters gets horribly lost in the verbal diarrhoea. Priyamani is as riveting as Rangayana Raghu is insufferable. You wish someone would tie him up and stuff a cloth in his mouth. Yogaraj Bhat has a whacky sense of humour that he’s just not able to convert convincingly into celluloid.

The post mortem of a successful film is an exercise in futility. The reasons cannot be pinpointed nor can it be replicated.

