Game for different roles

Meghna Naidu is a trained dancer who has not only acted in Hindi and South Indian films but also done crucial cameos in popular television shows. She recently made a comeback on the small screen in Zee TV’s weekend serial “Amma” in which she essays a role inspired by Rekha’s “Umrao Jaan” character.

In an interaction she talks about the show, her role and career in television.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the character you are playing in the series and what made you opt for it?

My character’s name is Hanan. Basically, I am playing a role of a mujra dancer and you will see me dancing in the show. This character comes in between Amma and her husband (Parvej). She is romantically inclined towards Parvej and is involved with him from the very beginning. Hanan is nice and sweet. She is not a bad woman but always irritates Amma. She always keeps on poking Amma in all possible ways she can. She has different shades.

Basically I liked the concept of this show. The story and the cast are nice. For the very first time, they have showed that the main lead is a woman who is related to underworld Don and it’s nice not to do saas-bahu serials for a change.

Was dance one of the main reasons to choose this show?

Of course, one of the points that went in favour of playing the character was because it was that of a dancer. Also I wanted to play something different. Frankly, I am very bored of playing the ravishing Meghna Naidu all the time and TV is giving me that opportunity to play different roles like the ones I have done in “Jodha Akbar” and “Sasuraal Simar Ka”.

Your looks and mannerism in the show are inspired by Rekha’s “Umrao Jaan”. How difficult was it to adopt her style?

I would say the person who has written this character was inspired by “Umrao Jaan”. It is very difficult for me to adapt Rekhaji’s style. One can’t even touch her. I think I will go and request her to teach me but I know it is quite a task copying her mannerism and expressions.

Reflecting on your career till date, which period has been the most enjoyable and why?

It was when “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” came out because when you go through an unexpected change in your life and you start enjoying it. You don't even know what’s going to be happening next. When “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” happened, suddenly the world opened up. I was not even from the industry. It was such a big thing for me so that was the most enjoyable part of my life. Also I would say that for now TV is most enjoyable because since I started doing serials I have made so many new friends and undergone new experiences.

So, you are liking the world of television...

Yes, that I can say because earlier I did not want to do television but now I think it's a nice medium to be in. I really enjoy it because I'm not doing a show in which I have to work for 25-30 days. I always take shows where I got cameo roles and I had to play different characters so I work for three to four months maximum and then I get a break.