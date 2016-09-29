A chat show on the joys and woes of different professions.

With a tweaked up version of the Tamil maxim on the indispensability of water as its title, ‘Neeyindri Amaiyaadhu Ulagu,’ is an interesting and well-conceptualised chat show that opened a couple of months ago on Pudhiya Thalaimurai (Sundays).

Every week a group belonging to a particular profession or field is invited to share the joys and woes of their job. Be it the bus conductor, whom we consider short-tempered or the auto-rickshaw driver, whom we dismiss as haughty, the ordinary folks we encounter in our daily lives have their versions to share. ‘NAU’ throws the spotlight on them, offers them a platform to vent their feelings and also makes them pause and ponder. Specific issues are also taken up and solutions suggested. In the process, viewers get to listen to extraordinary stories and incredible incidents!

Seated opposite are about half a dozen special invitees. They include experienced people from the field, those offering analytical viewpoints and, of course, celebrities. Two recent shows in particular linger in my mind. One was the plight of assistant directors in cinema. Some of who continue to toil even after a decade and more as assistants, optimistically waiting for a break to turn director. The hardships they undergo were evident. How long do you grope in the dark hoping for light at the end of the tunnel?

Those sitting opposite, including directors came up with relevant advice and practical suggestions, but cinema has umpteen stories of despair and very few tales of success. ‘NAU’ brought out the angst of these participants poignantly.

The other was the show comprising hairdressers. Those working for the elite and the famous are stylists who are probably as popular as their high profile clientele. However there was this large number with its congested shops and strange issues! They lamented the unhygienic practices of some, the fastidiousness of still others and the idiosyncrasies of their young customers. But it was refreshing to note that almost all of them were happy to be bosses in their business with little to complain monetarily.

The set and the décor of the show look novel, and Harikrishnan, the host, conducts the proceedings cheerfully. Hospital staff, office goers, students – ‘NAU’ presents engaging perspectives of every group, with two or more popular faces for the lure factor.