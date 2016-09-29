An ongoing exhibition at the IGNCA traces the relationship of Jewish people with their Holy Land.

The bond between Jews and Israel has always been an enigma for the world. Beyond all the existing violence, conflicts and complications, there lies an unexplored history about this unbreakable bond. Exploring this aspect, Simon Wiesenthal Center, an International Jewish human rights organisation, in association with UNESCO, has organised an ongoing exhibition “People, Book, Land: The 3,500 Year Relationship of the Jewish People With The Holy Land” at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The exhibition traces the relationship of Jewish people with the land over 35 centuries , emphasising the values that inspired the unique journey of the Jewish people throughout history and their unbreakable bond and love for their ancestral homeland.

Talking about the motivation behind the exhibition, Dr. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Associate Dean of Wiesenthal Center, said , “There are many reasons. Firstly, for years the world has been curious as to why are the Jews so attached to this little piece of land? No matter where they live, what language they speak, what is it that connects them to this land? Secondly, Israel is often in the news about controversy and conflicts and terrorism and thus to be given an opportunity to explain our historical narrative is very important. Thirdly, how is it possible that out of 3500, the 2000 years when things were scattered all over the globe with no radio, no Google, no television, no technology, the values were still sustained when the Jews were in exile? By taking this exhibition all around the world, we invite people to know and understand our history.”

Explaining the importance of doing the Asia première in India, Cooper said, “India is an ancient civilisation and throughout history, its door has always been open to the Jews. Now there is a short list of nations that welcome Jews and anti-Semitism has never been an issue here which means a great deal for us.”Cooper added that India is viewed as a pivotal power in terms of arts and culture. “We want Indians and rest of the world to understand that beyond crossing and maintaining borders, we need to acknowledge and appreciate the different existing cultures.”

When the idea was presented to UNESCO, the international body agreed to sponsor it as it believed that the exhibition was not a political but a cultural and historical statement.

“When they said yes, we had the challenge of encapsulating all this history in a modest way. So, we approached one of the most respected Jewish academics of our age, Professor Robert Wistrich, who unfortunately passed away a few months ago. We wanted him to author this narrative and it was the first time he was doing something of this kind. But he has written a magnificent narrative and I also appreciate the young people of Jerusalem who volunteered to do research on the maps and visuals for the exhibition,” revealed Cooper.

In light of the current situation and on the need to take this exhibition around the globe, Cooper believed that “the only real hope to begin the process of reconciliation is that people just have to understand who they really are. They may decide they don’t like you anyway but at least they should do it based on facts and not on propagandas. We have tried to present the world with those necessary facts.”

The exhibition has been presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, the UN Headquarters in New York, the Vatican, the U.S. Congress, Israel’s Knesset as well as in Copenhagen and Chicago.

The exhibitions have been and will be opened in the presence of leaders of different religions and will therefore witness coming together of various faiths in order to promote cultural and historical understanding.

“With the Imam of Delhi standing next to me during the opening at Delhi and the Imam of Azerbaijan opening with me at the exhibition there, we want to send the message of simply being normal. These relationships will further help us to grow together. It is about finding good people and holding hands. We need to speed up this process because the evil have already speeded up theirs. We hope that with this exhibition on display all around the world, there will be a difference and it will be for the good of us all,” summed up Cooper.

(The exhibition is on till October 10.)