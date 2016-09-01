In her talk, Carol Dweck points out how change of words can make a world of difference in education, writes Sudhamahi Regunathan

They are two small three letter words. And Carol Dweck, Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University sees them as some of the most powerful ones yet. She says, “I heard about a high school in Chicago where students had to pass a certain number of courses to graduate, and if they didn't pass a course, they got the grade "Not Yet." And I thought that was fantastic, because if you get a failing grade, you think, “I'm nothing, I'm nowhere”, but if you get the grade "Not Yet" you understand that you're on a learning curve. It gives you a path into the future.” It lays out the trajectory of hope.

Indeed that is so true. ‘Not yet’ makes you feel the best is yet to come. Failed stamps you as a loser! The important point Dweck makes is that when you feel a loser, you give up, you don’t try harder. However, if you feel there is hope for you, you try and figure out even more complex things and this is the challenge that feeds a healthy mind. Dweck feels it is important to continually challenge the human brain with such positive impulses so that it believes and works on self- improvement.

Dweck’s belief is founded on strong research. She says, “I gave 10-year-olds problems that were slightly too hard for them. Some of them reacted in a shockingly positive way. They said things like, ‘I love a challenge,’ or, ‘You know, I was hoping this would be informative.’ They understood that their abilities could be developed. They had what I call a ‘growth mindset’. But other students felt it was tragic, catastrophic. From their more fixed mindset perspective, their intelligence had been up for judgement and they failed. Instead of luxuriating in the power of yet, they were gripped in the tyranny of now.”

The tyranny of now…with the clamour for grades and the pressures of the system we are educating in currently, the tyranny of now seems inescapable. But Dweck says that is where all the ills of our education system stems. She says of those who were not ready to face the challenge, “In one study, they told us they would probably cheat the next time instead of studying more if they failed a test. In another study, after a failure, they looked for someone who did worse than they did so they could feel really good about themselves. And in study after study, they have run from difficulty.”

Dweck tells us that some fundamental changes take place in the brains of those with a growth mindset, “Scientists measured the electrical activity from the brain as students confronted an error. In the brains of the fixed mindset students, there is hardly any activity. They run away from the error. They don't engage with it. But on the other hand, you have the students with the growth mindset, the idea that abilities can be developed. They engage deeply. Their brain is on fire with ‘yet’. They process the error. They learn from it and they correct it.” Questions such as these are not new: how are we raising our children? Are we raising them for now instead of yet? Are we raising kids who are obsessed with getting A’s? Are we raising kids who don't know how to dream big dreams? Their biggest goal is getting the next A or the next test score? And are they carrying this need for constant validation with them into their future lives? The answers are depressing when we face it. But Dweck, whose talk is titled, ‘The Power of Believing that You Can Improve’, says that if we could use the words not yet, it encourages and prods the kids to work harder, do better and because of this, “…meaning of effort and difficulty were transformed. Before, effort and difficulty made them feel dumb, made them feel like giving up, but now, effort and difficulty, that's when their neurons are making new connections, stronger connections. That's when they’re getting smarter.” Can then a simple switch from Average and Failed to Almost there and Not Just Yet bring in the change educators dream of?

