Praveena Vadapalli’s recital of ‘Navarasas’ was apt for the season.

Praveena Vadapalli is one of the few dancers who had learnt from the renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subramanyam, specially the ‘Karanas’. Karanas is a specialised branch that Padma worked and made it her life time achievement. Praveena’s performance at Telugu University auditorium last week was the first in the city. She established her own dance institution, named ‘Nrityopachara’.

Praveena presented ‘Navarasa Shakti’, a Bharatanatyam recital in praise of Goddess Durga. Though her repertoire for the event was limited to three numbers, her rare varnam, called Navarasa Varnam, took almost an hour for its presentation. It was Navarasa presentation in great detail, narrating what the act of Goddess Durga emanated what Rasa. She dramatised each of the sequence well. This was more an abhinaya dominated number with jati spells separating the charanas.

Praveena opened her show with Dikshitar’s composition Simhasana Sthite, followed by Navarasa varnam Angayar Kanni Anandam Kondale penned by Lalgudi Jayaraman, tuned in ragamalika using apt ragas matching each of the nine moods. This was choreographed by Praveena and Madhavi.

This dance was conducted by Karra Srinivas and Madhavi with crisp nattuvangam to the vocal support of K. Chandar Rao. Mridangam support was by Karra Subramanyam. Others in the ensemble were Kolanka Sai Kumar on violin, Venkatesh on flute, Srikanth on special effects. It was quite an interesting and engaging show.