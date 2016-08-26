Educative and eloquent on the Vaggeyakara Trinity

Vocalist D. Vardhani gave an insightful talk and recital about Vaggeyakara Trinity.

Vignana Samithi organised a vocal concert by the noted vocalist and musicologist D.Vardhani. It was a thematic presentation talking about the three vaggeyakaras’ contribution to music, called ‘Sangeetha Trimurtulu - Bhavana Vaidushyamu’.

She first spoke of the importance of sruti and laya in music, for the benefit of audience, at their request followed by a topic on the uniqueness of the vaggeyakaras. A she sang she gave a comparative study of the compositions these great vaggeyakaras wrote.

While dealing with the significance, the uniqueness and the special features of each one of the composers in the trinity, she also brought out a comparison of their compositions in each raga, elaborating each number.

Vardhani started her recital with Begada varnam, Dayanidhe of Syama Sastry and comparing it with Dikshitar’s composition Vallabhanayakasya in the same raga. She first explored raga in detail and then chose ‘Nadopasana’ of Thayagaraja in Begada laying greater stress of Madhyama of the raga. She followed this with raga expansion with Thyagaraja’s Tanavari Thanamu in this raga. She discussed about laya part of presentation. The clarity in her expression of sahitya was also appreciated.

Vardhani then chose to present Kannada. Describing its characteristics, the artiste felt this raga is not as elaborate as Kalyani. She sang and explained the difference in both the compositions - Thayagaraja’s Bhajare Bhajamanasa in Kannada in Misrachapu talam in vilamba kalam and Saketaniketana in the same raga in Rupaka talam. She sang both the numbers pointing out at their distinct variation in these two kritis though they are both of Thyagaraja in Kannada raga. Grahaswaras and Grahanyasa swaras sounded differently in contrast. The specialty of Vardhani was she made every note sound distinctly.

Another vaggeyakara Muthuswamy Dikshitar based his compositions on many ‘mantras’ like in ‘Navagraha kritis’ and ‘Navavarna kritis’, explained Vardhani. Dikshitar’s composition Sarasijanabha sodari in Nagagandhari set to Rupaka talam, she presented was melody filled rendition. She said Syama Sastry’s Anandabhairavi was his trademark raga. She then presented Marivere and Pahi Sri Giriraja, both in misrachapu talam, explaining variation in both. Next was raga Nasikabhushani and the way Thyagaraja and Dikshitar dealt with it. Violinist Dinakar played a great role in elaborating the raga in his turns, matching this concept. Maravairi Ramani of Thyagaraja in Nasikabhushani was sung as relief number for audience.

Vardhani then chose Poorvikalyani saying it dealt with all the three vaggeyakaras in detail and penned many compositions in these ragas like Meenakshi Kasi Visalakshi of Dikshitar Gnanamosagarada of Thyagaraja. Sangatis were elaborate. The next presentation was Thyagaraja kriti Manamuleda in Hamir Kalyani in lower speed. Akhilandeswari of Dikshitar and Syama Sastry’s Mayammaayani in Ahiri were pleasant renditions. Thyagaraja’s Marugelara in Jayantisri was enjoyable. The highlight of the evening was Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Chaturdasa Ragamalika, a chain of 14 ragas, received with great applause. Dinakar on violin and Kapa Srinivasa Rao on mridangam gave good support.