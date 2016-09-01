Vamsee Krishna holds the promise of continuing Hyderabad Brothers’ legacy.

Vamsee Krishna, son of Raghavachari of the Hyderabad Brothers, seems to be carrying on the family legacy. The youngster gave a vocal concert recently for Kalasagaram and proved he’s indeed a true inheritor of the lineage.

Vamsee, right in his first number Sarasijanabha in Kambhoji Ata tala varnam revealed perfection in his vocal culture specially in higher speeds. He sang Sri Ganapathini Sevimparare in Sowrashtra of Thyagaraja followed by Sri Saraswathi Namosthuthe in Arabhi of Dikshitar. His rendition style too was clear in diction. After paying obeisance to the God and Goddess he got down to present Endundi Vedalithivo in Darbar, Triputa talam of Thyagaraja. He opened this number giving a taste of his manodharma in presenting the raga a bit extensively, but brief. He also presented a neat swarakalpana.

Vamsee Krishna then chose to present Thyagaraja number Ninnadanela and Pancharatna kirtana Dudukugala Nannedorakoduku brochura in Gowla, followed by Ramadasu’s Ennaganau Rama Bhajana. This was followed by Manasu Swadhinamaina in Sankarabharanam, opened with impressively essaying the raga and swarakalpana too was effective for it was presented with tempo.

After presenting another popular number of Dikshitar Annapoorne Visalakshi in Sama ragam, Vamsee chose to present main number of the concert Bala Gopala in Bhairavi also of Dikshitar. Essay of this raga was simply brilliant with stress on impressive phrases. Kirtana was presented with leisurely grace. The swarakalpana was indeed quite elaborate and with right finish. This was followed by tani avarthanam by Ramakrishna who excelled in its presentation. Violinist Tejaswy is a well known vocalist too and his play in supporting the main artiste here quite balanced and the way he responded to the raga and swara essays of Vamsi was quite thoughtful and brilliant. Mridangam support too was well balanced.

Though Vamsi ended with tillana in Khamas, the concluding numbers too were interesting like Ennathavam Shaidane in Kapi of Papanasam Sivan, Rama Namame in Desh of Tanjavur Shankara Iyer that added richness to the show.