Dr. P. Rama Devi and Dr. Bhagavatula Sethuram brought alive the complexity of “Golla Kalapam” at the 9th Vysakhi Nrityotsav.

Bathina Vikram Goud’s life’s mission is to serve Indian art and culture. He has been nurturing the Indian classical arts for close to a decade. The recently concluded 9th Vysakhi Nrityotsav bore testimony to his noble venture. His organisation Nataraj Music and Dance Academy (NMDA) has created an active cultural space in the country in general and Visakhapatnam in particular. Vysakhi Nriyotsav held by NMDA has become a landmark in the history of dance in Visakhapatnam and the cultural history of the country.

Dr. Sonal Mansingh selected for the Vysakhi Life-time Achievement Award for the Year 2016, could not come in person to accept it on account of not being well. Instead of her presentation, Narayani Kala Dance Academy of Bhubaneswar presented Gotipua dance.

Eight boys, performed Gotipua which is acrobatic in nature enriched by yogic postures. They commenced with Simhavahini Stuti, which is about the one who rides the lion. She is muktidayini — giver of liberty, who is begged to be forgiven and saved. Huge structures of Durga slaying demons were made by the boys, linking together their hands, feet, legs and even their bodies. Expressive pieces of dance consisting of Krishna centric stories were shown through Bandha Nrutya. Draupadi Vastra Harana was about the help given to Draupadi by Krishna, when Dushasana tried to disrobe her in open court. Krishna aarti performed was visually spectacular. The word Gotipua in Odia means a single boy. Therefore, the presence of girls in the troupe came as a surprise.

Glimpses of the richness of Purulia Chhau presented by Pandit Gopal Krishna Dubey, displayed by Ghiridhar Kalakendra was rather a tame affair, because they did not perform a full-fledged drama. The characters in Purulia Chhau are identified by masks. Here too Ganesh and Kartik wore masks. There were mock combats, acrobatic movements and a lot of jumping around the stage with typical movements, which were rather entertaining.

The highlight of the festival was the performance of “Golla Kalapam” by Dr. P. Rama Devi and Dr. Bhagavatula Sethuram of Hyderabad. “Golla Kalapam” is a combination of philosophy and “Brahma Jnana” — knowledge of the ultimate. “Golla Kalapam” represents Indian philosophy in a simple way. As Golla Bhama, Dr. Rama Devi indulged in a witty conversation with the Vipra who had the pride of being a Brahmin, belonging to the highest rank in the caste system. ‘Shanta Rasa’ is the main mood of this Kalapam, which was maintained through out. Golla Bhama or the ordinary milk maid preached Vedanta to the ‘brahma jnani’ Vipra, whose aim was to reach heaven after performing the Pancha Mahayajnas. The Golla Bhama minced no words in ridiculing the Vipra in an entertaining way. She questioned his ‘Brahma Jnana’. If he is so knowledgeable why does he have the pride of being a Brahmin and in what way does that caste deserve to be much more superior than the others, when he has no knowledge of the Vedanta. She revealed through her powerful linguistic skill, the secrets of life and a detailed description about the cycle of birth which has been found in the pages of the Vedas and Puranas and which has got the stamp of being a scientific truth in the 19th Century.

It is amazing that what the German scientist August Weismann proved in 19th Century, the dance scholar Bhagavatula Ramayya who was well schooled in the Sastras conceived a drama titled ‘Athma Yagnam’ called Golla Kalapam in the early 18th Century. Through a Power Point presentation Rama Devi showed the entire process of X,Y, XY chromosomes, sex determination, the procedure of fertilization, and development of foetus in the womb and procedure of delivery. Rama Devi managed this tough task through the selection of a few daruvus, slokas and padams to give shape to the story line of Golla Kalapam which was based on the script written by Bhagavatula Rama Kotaiah. Dr. Pasumarthi Seshubabu and Srivalli Sharma provided fitting vocal support, while Sreedharacharya played the mridangam.

To present “Golla Kalapam” before an audience is rather challenging, but the injected message was accepted by the audience, if one were to go by the thunderous applause .