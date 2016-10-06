With a string of classical dance pieces at the special event organised by Abhyasa Academy of Classical Dance, Coimbatore

Classical dancer Archana Narayanamurthy, managing trustee of Pandanallur School of Arts, Chennai, was recently conferred with the title ‘Abhyasa Nrithya Vardhini’ by Lavanya Sankar’s Abhyasa Academy of Classical Dance at Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Coimbatore. A disciple of Guru P. Suryakala, international dance director of The Temple of Fine Arts, and Pandanallur S Pandian, Archana has earned a name as a performer, choreographer and teacher. Chief guests Lakshmi Ravichander and Saraswathi Krishnakumar, founders, Event Art, Chennai, presented the title. It was an unexpected treat when Saraswathi emoted with graceful abhinayas as Lakshmi spoke. Archana, in her acceptance speech, thanked her gurus and the accompanying artists responsible for her success. This year’s Sundari Sankar (Lavanya’s mother) Memorial Scholarship was given to M. Snehapriya of Saraswathi Kalalaya to help pursue her passion for Bharatanatyam. The senior disciples of ‘Abhyasa’ presented ‘Yuvatvam’, a string of classical pieces that showcased not only the talents of the young, but also the confidence their guru placed in them.

The appealing song selection and the impressive orchestra comprising Pozhakkudi G R Praveen (vocal), K. Parthasarathy (mridangam), Thanjai Muruganandham (violin) and G. Natraj (flute) kept the tempo intact.

The programme began with a mallari composed by mridangist Parthasarathy and was followed by performances by various groups, each led by a different guru on the nattuvangam. Proud seniors –– Lakshmi Shree Vikranth, Ramya Padmanaban, Shara Sivith, Saumya Hariharan, Kavya Prasad, Saujanya Sabarinath and Aneesh –– led their students, wielding the cymbals. Cute little dancers stole the show as they danced for Western notes such as ‘Raama Janaardhana’, ‘Vara Leela Gaana Lolaa’ and the English note. The other songs, ‘Saamba Shivaayanave’, ‘Muralidhara Kauthuvam’, ‘Parasakthi Janani’, ‘Deena Karunaakaranae’ and ‘Krishna Mukunda Muraarae’ had equal appeal. The choreographers had chosen the jathis and abhinayas keeping in mind the age group of the performers.

The aesthetic costume selection made it a visual feast.