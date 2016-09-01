An impressive ballet recreating the handloom movement in India.

Swadeseeyam’ was a ballet presented to celebrate India’s glorious association with handlooms; from its history and growth in rural India to becoming popular globally to its decline under the colonial rule.

Presented by Vaishnavie Sainatha and her students, the ballet incorporated Gandhi’s Khadi movement well.

Vyshnavie practically led the ballet with charm and power needed to depict different characters. Dancers Hiranmayi, Jayalakshmi, Sanjana, Supriya gave good support to the main artiste.

The ballet was presented to live orchestra led by Rajeswari Sainath as nattuvanar with Chandra Rao as vocalist. Karra Srinivas on mridangam, Saikumar on violin, Murali on flute and Srikanth on tabla were others in the orchestra. It was indeed a memorable event in the life of prime dancers and audience as well.

Rajeswari informs that says she had to do some research to streamline a theme and choreographing dances for her two dozen students with her daughter Vyshnavie in the lead. Though script for this drama was written by Vaddepalli Krishna, Rajeswari had to adapt the lyrics for her choreography and jati presentation to the right tala structure.

The thematic part brought in character of Jhansi Lakshmibai war against the British. Vyshnavie miming the horse rider Jhansi Bai’s role fighting against them was well etched with Vyshnavie resorting to her famous act of Kalaripayattu with swords. The use of jatis and swaras in high grammatical perfection was a challenge considering the unusual nature of the ballet.