The Thimphu Tshechu in Bhutan, offers a spiritual uplift through dance.

The month of October in Thimphu is festive and spiritual with a delightful festival of religious piety, sacred dance, and celebration. Tshechus are festivals held across Bhutan every year in temples, monasteries and in Dzongs on the 19th day of the lunar month corresponding with the birthday of Guru Padmasambhava, an 8th century revered Buddhist teacher of Bhutan. The exact month of the Tshechus varies from place to place and temple to temple. The Thimphu Tshechu, instituted by the ruler Gyalse Tenzin Rabgay in 1867, has been an annual feature ever since. Celebrated from October 11 to 13 this year, it is considered to be one of the biggest festivals of Bhutan.

The cheerful gathering under colourful umbrellas in the Tendrel Thang – the auspicious ground – at the majestic Tashichho Dzong (the fortress of glorious religion) which houses some of the offices of the Royal government and the central monastic body, was a sight to behold. Till 2007 the festival was conducted in the courtyard of the Dzong, which also houses the throne room of His Majesty the King and is the summer residence of Je Khenpo (chief abbot) of the central monk body. One was overwhelmed by a sea of women in the prettiest of the traditional attire (Kiras) and the men turned out in their handsome Ghos despite a continuous downpour. But rain failed to dampen the country’s devotion to happiness.

Of the many types of sacred dances seen in Bhutan are the three categories: the Magical manifestation dances which were performed by the great gurus Santarakshita and Padmasambhava, the Visionary dances revealed from divine texts by Guru Padmasambhava and biographical dances based on sacred biographies of kings and enlightened masters. The monks perform the first category and members of the public who are not ordained monks perform the other two.

The sacred dances are believed to enlighten the audiences by merely watching them. They are considered to be so powerful that they can divest the spectator of all evil thoughts and intentions. The masked dance while deemed to be divine is an art in itself. The Cham, sacred mask dances, are said to be composed by Guru Rinpoche, Pema Lingpa, and Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, a great leader of Bhutan who united it and gave it its distinct identity in the 17th century.

Many of the Bhutanese folk dances were also showcased at the festival especially by the Royal Academy of Performing Arts.

Energetic dancers, with stylised masks and costumes, depicting heroes, demons, animals and gods, kept the spectators enthused. It is believed that witnessing a Tshechu and the mask dances, which are powerfully designed with special significance, drive away all sins and the demons dwelling inside oneself. The Tshechu is preceded by many days of prayer and rituals designed to invoke the blessings of the gods.

The dances that were performed strictly by ordained monks were Zhana Cham (Dance of Black Hats) and the Zhana Nga Cham (Dance of the Black Hats with drums), Durdag (Dance of the Lords of the Cremation Ground), and the Tungam (Dance of the Wrathful Deities). Mask dances like the Guru Tshen Gye (Dance of the Eight Manifestations of Guru Rinpoche), Sha Zam (Dance of the Stags) are revered and enjoyed equally. Rigma Chhudrug (Dance of the 16 Dakinis), and Kyecham Phole Mole (Dance of Noblemen and Ladies) were among the other vibrant dances. The Atsaras, the jesters, seen during the entire festival are believed to protect the Tshechus from evil forces.

The land of the Thunder Dragon (Bhutan), which proclaims that Happiness is a PLACE, offers a dignified artistic experience in all its simplicity, joy and piety at its grand Thimphu Tshechu.